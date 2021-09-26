Weight Loss Tips: Attaining the desired weight needs constant effort and hard work. With the right diet, workout schedule and determination, you can easily ace the weight loss journey. Garlic or lahsun is an important part of Indian kitchens. It adds flavour and has the power to make any dish tasty. Garlic has other nutritious benefits and one among them is the ability to help shed the extra kilos.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Weight Loss Journey: Shedding 20 Kilos in 6 Months, Getting Permanent Stretch Marks
Garlic is also known as an immunity booster. It helps in relaxing blood vessels for smooth blood flow, ensures reduction in blood pressure also provides help in protecting blood vessels from damage. It also plays a key role in lowering the risk of heart disease. It is stacked with important ingredients like vitamin B6 and C, fibre, manganese, calcium, to name a few.
What is the Nutritional Value of Garlic?
According to the Times of India, here is the nutritional value of garlic:
- Stacked with vitamin B6 and C, fibre, manganese, calcium
- Calories – 306
- Fat – 13.8
- Sodium – 617mg
- Carbohydrate – 14g
- Protein – 35.2g
- Iron – 22%
Is Raw Garlic Effective for Weight Loss?
- Garlic has a lot of healthy and nutritious ingredients that helps in shedding the extra kilos. When it is consumed with a healthy diet and intense workout, it comes bearing good news.
- Garlic helps in boosting energy levels and burns unwanted calories. This is important as it will keep your body fit and healthy. With components that helps in boosting metabolism, garlic helps in losing weight efficiently.
- Garlic tends to keep you fuller for a longer duration of time. It also prevents you from overeating as it keeps you fuller. Garlic is also known as an appetite suppressant.
- According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, garlic is also linked with fat burning. The ingredients stimulate the fat burning process and hence, weight loss goals are achieved via this.
- Garlic is also known for its detoxifying ingredients. It helps in flushing out the toxins which may hinder the digestive system. Not only for losing weight, but garlic also helps in safeguarding the digestive system.