One of the most important Indian kitchen ingredients is mustard oil. It has been used in cooking, massaging and even offering it to deities. Not just mustard oil, other oils like olive, canola, sunflower, are known for providing nutritional values and support in the weight loss journey.Also Read - Is Mustard Oil Good For Your Heart Health? Here’s What Top Indian Experts Suggest

Highly processed oil is not good for the body. They deprive you of nutrients and health benefits those nutrients contain. Yet, mustard oil helps in keeping your body fit, healthy and also help in losing weight. Also Read - Delhi-Based Nutritionist Says, Mustard Oil is The Trusted Immunity Builder

Mustard Oil for Weight Loss

As per the study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, food that is cooked in mustard oil helps in decreasing the appetite. This keeps the stomach fuller. Thermogenesis is present in mustard oil is linked to the heat produced in the body. Along with this, food that is cooked in mustard oil is easy to digest and leads to an increase in metabolism. An increase in metabolism also leads to faster burning of fat than the usual amount. Also Read - Raw Mustard Oil: Siliguri Police's New Weapon Against COVID-19

Mustard Oil for Heart Health

Mustard oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids which improve heart condition. It also helps in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. According to studies, mustard oil helps in lowering triglycerides, blood pressure and blood sugar levels. All these are associated with the risk of heart problems.

Mustard Oil for Skin Health

Mustard oil penetrates deeper into the skin and can properly nourish the skin. Massaging with mustard oil can improve the fine lines and reduce wrinkles. When warm mustard oil is applied to hair, it boosts hair growth and strengthens the roots. Along with this, you can also add mustard oil to your face pack.

Mustard Oil for Reducing Joint Pain

Mustard oil contains allyl isothiocyanate. This compound helps in reducing pain in the body. Along with it, mustard oil is rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). This is a type of omega-3 fatty acid that helps in reducing inflammation and minor burns.

Mustard Oil for Treating Cold

This oil is an ancient ayurvedic remedy for treating cold. When you’re suffering from cold and flu, you can apply warm oil to the chest. This will help in speeding up the recovery and provide relief.