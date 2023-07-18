Home

Is Obesity Linked to Thyroid Cancer? Symptoms And Precautions One Must Consider

According to an expert, a growing body of evidence suggests a significant association between obesity and thyroid cancer. Here are few factors by which obesity may contribute to the development of this severe illness.

In recent decades, the world has witnessed a dramatic increase in obesity rates, with nearly 40% of adults worldwide now classified as overweight or obese. This global epidemic has not only raised concerns about cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders but has also shed light on the intricate relationship between obesity and cancer development. Among the various types of cancer, a growing body of evidence suggests a significant association between obesity and thyroid-related cancer.

OBESITY AND THYROID FUNCTION:

Before delving into the link between obesity and thyroid-related cancer, it is important to understand the impact of obesity on thyroid function. Obesity is known to disrupt the delicate balance of hormones in the body, including those produced by the thyroid gland. The thyroid gland plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism, growth, and development. It produces hormones such as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), which control the body’s energy expenditure and influence cellular processes. So, let’s explore the mechanisms by which obesity may contribute to the development of thyroid cancer.

Several factors:

Hormonal imbalances: Obesity can disrupt the balance of hormones in the body, including insulin, estrogen, and leptin, which may contribute to the development and progression of thyroid cancer. Chronic inflammation: Obesity is often associated with a state of chronic low-grade inflammation, and inflammation has been implicated in cancer development. It is believed that the chronic inflammation associated with obesity may promote the growth of thyroid cancer cells. Insulin resistance: Obesity is closely linked to insulin resistance, a condition in which cells do not respond properly to insulin. Insulin resistance can lead to elevated levels of insulin and insulin-like growth factors, which may promote the growth of cancer cells.

SYMPTOMS:

The symptoms of thyroid cancer can vary depending on the type and stage of the cancer. Some common symptoms may include:

Lump or swelling in the neck: The most common symptom of thyroid cancer is a lump or swelling in the front of the neck, typically in the thyroid gland area. This lump may be painless or cause discomfort. Hoarseness or voice changes: Thyroid cancer can affect the vocal cords, leading to hoarseness or voice changes. Difficulty swallowing or breathing: As the cancer grows, it may cause compression of the surrounding structures, leading to difficulty swallowing or breathing. Neck or throat pain: Some individuals with thyroid cancer may experience pain in the neck or throat. Enlarged lymph nodes: Cancerous cells can spread to nearby lymph nodes, causing them to become enlarged and palpable.

PRECAUTIONS:

Maintain a healthy weight: Strive to maintain a body weight within the normal range for your height and build. Include a personalized weight-loss plan that includes a balanced diet and regular physical activity. Adopt a healthy eating pattern: Focus on consuming a nutrient-rich diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid or limit the intake of processed foods, sugary beverages, and high-calorie snacks. Engage in regular physical activity: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise per week, along with strength-training activities. Regular physical activity not only helps with weight management but also offers numerous health benefits. Be aware of portion sizes: Practice portion control to ensure you are consuming appropriate serving sizes. This can help prevent overeating and promote weight management. Limit sedentary behavior: Reduce the amount of time spent in sedentary activities, such as sitting or lying down for extended periods. Incorporate movement into your daily routine, such as taking short walks, using stairs instead of elevators, or standing while working. Manage chronic conditions: If you have conditions such as diabetes or metabolic syndrome, try to manage these conditions effectively. Controlling these conditions can help reduce the risk of complications and potential impacts on thyroid health.

According to Dr. Milind Shetty, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, HCG NMR Cancer Hospital, Hubli, ”The mechanisms linking obesity to thyroid cancer involve hormonal imbalances, chronic inflammation, and altered levels of sex hormones. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for developing effective prevention and treatment strategies. Encouraging lifestyle modifications, including healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, and weight management, can play a pivotal role in reducing the risk of obesity-related thyroid cancer.”

