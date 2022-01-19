Omicron has invaded the boundaries of numerous nations in just a few weeks, becoming the most dominant strain to date. The Omicron version is claimed to have a high infectivity rate, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an updated warning against underestimating the ‘variant of concern’ and stating that Omicron is more than a common cold. While it infects and kills a large number of people every day, according to some accounts, the variation is more contagious than others, and the infection it causes is moderate. Unfortunately, many people have become emboldened as a result of this, lowering their defence against the virus and failing to follow safety precautions adequately.Also Read - WHO Recommends India to Not go For Complete Travel Restriction But Opt For Risk-Based Approaches to Contain Covid-19

Some of the mild symptoms observed are: Also Read - Why Do We Gain Weight During Winters? Here's How You Can Control It; Watch Video

Moderate fever

Sore throat

Headache

Bodyache

Fatigue

Diarrhoea

Nausea

Dizziness

However, with more than a third of persons reporting being positive, health professionals warn that the mutation should not be dismissed as a minor affliction. Several of them are using Twitter to disseminate misinformation and offer netizens a reality check. Also Read - 'PM Said It's An Individual Responsibility': Karnataka Minister Refuses To Wear Mask

Take a look:

I was infected with the ancestral strain and now with #Omicron. This one isn’t “mild” by any stretch of imagination. Please mask up, get the #vaccine and be safe

— (@nihardesai7) January 18, 2022

Everyone is sick. People are sick because of Covid, people are sick and also have Covid, and people are just plain sick. The crush of illness has overwhelmed our heath system and my courageous colleagues who work tirelessly to keep it afloat. This wave is NOT mild. #Omicron — Chuck Wurster, MD (He/Him) (@ChuckWurster) January 17, 2022

Calling omicron “mild” was one of the biggest cognitive mistakes we made. We took of our seatbelts and let down our guards. With high transmission and reinfection rate, the burden of disease is far from being mild. The strain on the system is significant. — Dr Eric Levi (@DrEricLevi) January 15, 2022

I think when you have 58 COVID deaths in one day across just 2 states, the “Omicron is mild” argument is pretty well done. — Dr Tracy Westerman AM (@TracyWesterman) January 17, 2022

Omicron may cause less severe symptoms in most people, but because of its great transmissibility, hospitals may be swamped with people who are still unvaccinated, have comorbidities, or have immune systems that are weakened.

Take all the necessary precautions. DO NOT skip wearing a mask.