Omicron has invaded the boundaries of numerous nations in just a few weeks, becoming the most dominant strain to date. The Omicron version is claimed to have a high infectivity rate, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an updated warning against underestimating the ‘variant of concern’ and stating that Omicron is more than a common cold. While it infects and kills a large number of people every day, according to some accounts, the variation is more contagious than others, and the infection it causes is moderate. Unfortunately, many people have become emboldened as a result of this, lowering their defence against the virus and failing to follow safety precautions adequately.Also Read - WHO Recommends India to Not go For Complete Travel Restriction But Opt For Risk-Based Approaches to Contain Covid-19
Some of the mild symptoms observed are:
- Moderate fever
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Bodyache
- Fatigue
- Diarrhoea
- Nausea
- Dizziness
However, with more than a third of persons reporting being positive, health professionals warn that the mutation should not be dismissed as a minor affliction. Several of them are using Twitter to disseminate misinformation and offer netizens a reality check.
I was infected with the ancestral strain and now with #Omicron. This one isn’t “mild” by any stretch of imagination. Please mask up, get the #vaccine and be safe
Omicron may cause less severe symptoms in most people, but because of its great transmissibility, hospitals may be swamped with people who are still unvaccinated, have comorbidities, or have immune systems that are weakened.
Take all the necessary precautions. DO NOT skip wearing a mask.