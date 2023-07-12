Home

Is Pani Puri Healthy? 5 Benefits of Eating This Universal Favourite Street Food

South Asian street food made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured waters.

Pani Puri, gol gappe, puchka or gup-chup, whatever you call it, it is the unbeatable street food that everyone (almost) loves. This is just a whole other feeling to consume those sweet and sour water balls filled with mashed potatoes, canas and whatnot. Gol Gappe is by far one of the best street foods to try. For some it is a guilty pleasure, for some, it is there go-to food, and for some, it might just be a foodie’s blissful 10 minutes. There are different names and varieties in different parts of India. While it sure is a street food and street food do not have a good name when it comes to health, but, these water balls have some surprising benefits many people do not know about.

Every year July 12 is celebrated as pani puri day. If you have opened your Google browser this morning, yo might have seen a Google Doodle Pani Puri Game ( it fun time pass honestly,)On this day in 2015, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a restaurant called Indori Zayka and Dainik Bhaskar achieved the World Record for serving the most flavours of pani puri by offering 51 options, under the guidance of Masterchef Neha Shah.

Though there are many different types of filling and pani for everyone’s unique palette, there are two things everyone can agree on: eat the pani puri quickly to avoid the puri getting soggy or leaking, and always eat it in one bite to avoid a crumbly mess.

PANI PURI HEALTH BENEFITS

Good for Digestion: The legendary street food is served with a mixture of spices and ingredients that aid digestion. Cumin, sooji, jeera water can help stimulate the digestive enzymes. Packed With Nutrients: While this come off as a little surprising but, it is true that pani puri or gal gappe as you may call it fdp have a good content of nutrients. It has magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C that help the body structure. May Help With Weight Loss: Surprised? Well, dieticians have suggested that consuming gol gappe in moderation is not that bad. In fact, pani puri can help but calories too. There is high fibre content that helps with metabolism and this itself is also low in calories. May Regulate Blood Sugar: The mix of spices like cumin., black pepper, ginger, may help to regulate blood sugar. May Help With Acidity: The jaljeera water of gol gape can help alleviate acidity discomfort. It has spices like corriander, mint that have anti-inflammatory properties.

QUICK TIPS TO MAKE PANI PUR I A HEALTHY EXPERIENCE

Baked gol gappa makes for a healthier pick.

Use mashed boiled potatoes, sprouts for filling increasing fiber content.

DIY chutneys can be very healthy and helpful than store-bought preservatives one.

Use low-calorie water like jal jeera instead of tangy and sweet tamarind water.

Exercising should go hand-hand in with eating gol gappa

Note – This is all generic information and no subsititue to a doctor or dietician’s advice.

