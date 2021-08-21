Health: Milk is the major source of obtaining calcium and other important minerals and proteins. However, not everyone can have milk as they may have different preferences dietary restrictions or intolerance. Milk has also been used in preparing different types of sweets, delicacies, beverages like tea, coffee. But with changing times, different types of non-dairy alternatives are found in the market, like soy, almond, oat, cashew among the most popular milk consumption. Adding to this list is potato milk.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Special: These 8 Tips Will Help You to Stay Fit This Festive Season

Swedish company Veg of Lund had launched a brand DUG which has potato mil consumption. In the interview with The Guardian, Thomas Olander, the CEO said that drink is considered to be very sustainable as it takes fewer resources to make a litre of potato milk as compared to the production of other milk. He further claimed,” Half as much land as oat milk and 56 times less land than almond milk for production”.

However, experts have also said that there is no concrete evidence to prove that potato milk is a good option for people suffering from diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and dyspepsia.

What is Potato Milk?

Potato milk unlike other milk is gluten-free and hence, opens an arena of healthy dairy alternatives. Countries like the US and Europe have started consuming this as this is easily available in the market. It can be consumed as a healthy non-dairy alternative for people who have issues like gluttony, intolerance and others.

What are the Benefits of Potato Milk?

• As per the experts, potato milk is the best source of vitamin D and B12.

• Potato milk is a rich source of vitamins and minerals like A, C, D, E and K.

• The calcium and iron content in potato milk is similar to cow milk.

• For people who have allergies and intolerances, potato milk is free of dairy, gluttony, casein, fat, cholesterol and soy.

• The Guardian reports that potato milk uses less water as compared to almond milk and also uses half of the land in comparison with growing oats. Not only this, it also produces less carbon dioxide than dairy farming.

How to Make Potato Milk at Home?

As stated by Go Dairy Free website, you can make potato milk with just five ingredients. In 3 cups of water, add a pinch of salt and boil 1 potato. Peel the potato after it is boiled. Add 1tbsp vanilla extract, ¼ cup almonds, 2 tbsp honey along with water and potato, and then, blend. Blend it until it becomes a smooth puree. After this, strain through a muslin cloth. Voila! Your fresh homemade potato milk is ready.

You can add potato milk to your bowl of cereals, consume it for your breakfast and also as an energy drink.

What are your views on potato milk?