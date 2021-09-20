Exercise, as we all know, is the foundation for an active and healthy life. And running is one of the most accessible sports that can be enjoyed at any age or level. It benefits your body and overall well-being, right from improving cardiovascular health to building muscle strength to losing weight. All you need to do is put on your running shoes and jog your way to good health — anytime, anywhere.Also Read - Health Tips : Ghee Vs Oil, Why Is Ghee Better Than Other Oil? Watch Video To Find

But, let’s see how running will help you:

Improves heart health: Muscles grow stronger as we exercise. Exertion causes micro-tears in the muscles, which are repaired while at rest, making them stronger. Your heart too, is a muscle. Over time, with regular cardio training, blood flow to the heart improves. As the heart registers a larger blood volume, the left ventricle eventually adapts and enlarges. This larger cavity can hold more blood, and ejects more blood per beat, even at rest. This means, the heart now needs to beat fewer times to supply the required blood. Less work to the heart means it’s greater longevity.

Strengthens bones: Running is a weight-bearing, high-impact exercise that stresses the bones, making them stronger. Bones respond to stress by reforming to handle it better. The high impact applied to your body while running increases your bone mass along with bone density by remodelling the deposition of the bones and minerals.

Changes body composition: Running is one of the best forms of exercise to lose as well as maintain weight. It burns subcutaneous body fat and builds muscles. Running regularly, alongside a balanced diet, can help you achieve these results by creating a calorie deficit. You can burn about 1 calorie/kg of body weight/km.

How often should you run?

Science suggests moderate-intensity aerobic exercises of 150-300 minutes per week for healthy living. Here is how one can start:

Running every alternate day thrice a week is a good place to begin. Each exercise could be of 30 minutes, split among warm-up (5 minutes), run (20 minutes), and cool down (5 minutes). The warm-up should be a brisk walk or easy jog to increase the heart rate and blood flow to working muscles. The main workout of 20 minutes should look like (1R+4W)x4. This means, you run for 1 minute at a conversational pace and then walk for 4 minutes. Repeat 4 times.

You should then look to aim to run for 30 minutes for 5 days for 6 weeks. Follow a 10% progression model each week to ensure the right adaptations and avoid injuries.

On days between runs, do other forms of less strenuous exercises, which will help in recovery and/or increase the strength of support muscles. Strength training, walking, yoga, or swimming is recommended on non-running days.

Even when running thrice a week, you should take stock of fatigue and step back if there is a build-up of exhaustion and/or aches that won’t go away. Watch out for signs such as irregular sleeping patterns, fatigue, and drowsiness. If you feel overtrained, back off and find a time duration and intensity, which you can handle.

A sample training schedule could look like this:

Monday : Rest

Tuesday : Easy run (at a conversational pace) – 30 mins; 5, 20, 5

Wednesday : Strength training/ yoga/ walk/ swim – 30 minutes

Thursday : Easy run – 30 minutes; 5, 20, 5

Friday : Rest

Saturday : Easy run – 30 minutes; 5, 20, 5

Sunday: Strength training/ yoga/ walk/ swim – 30 minutes

