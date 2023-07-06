Home

Is Stress Eating Real? 5 Ways to Lower The Streak of Overeating

Stress Eating: DO you think you gain weight during exams? Do you eat more when there is an important work week ahead? Well, yes, stress can make us do all of that.

Feeling stressed, anxious, tired? Is this the time when your healthy diet goes for a toss and you only wish to hog on your comfort food, because that’s what the need for the hour is? This is called stress eating. And fret not, somewhere, sometime we all have been guilty of it. While stress and food may not be the best of combinations, we tend to overeat because the mind seems to feel a sense of relief. However, this relief is temporary.

Stress eating is real. When we feel stressed, our glands have the stress hormone called cortisol. This increase in the level of cortisol may further increase appetite and creates an urge to eat sugary, salty, and basically junk. It is not usually because the stomach is empty or the body requires food energy, it is majorly because the brain feels stressed. The discomforting emotions find comfort in fatty-sugar-rich food.

But, it is important to understand these stressors and learn to manage it. Overeating due to stress only adds to the sedentary lifestyle. And if prolonged, it can lead to other health complications like weight gain, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity etc.

There few steps that can help you manage stress and avoid stress eating:

TIPS TO MANAGE STRESS EATING

Eat Food to That Combats Stress: – For conquering stress, a food’s nutrient profile might be just as important as how it makes you feel. Foods containing bountiful nutrients such as complex carbs such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, can induce the brain to increase serotonin production and stabilise blood pressure as a way to reduce stress. Include Daily Dose of Exercise: Physical activity releases hormone known as dopamine which makes us feel better, thereby overcoming the low mood you may have felt. Try to increase the amount of walking, gardening, cleaning and other forms of movement and exercise. Talk it Out: Calling a friend or family member might be enough for the feeling to pass, have a book ready to read or take up a hobby you can do whenever you’re feeling bored. Fill your day with activity, so you’re less inclined to fill your stomach. Have a Meal Pattern: Try to adhere to a meal schedule. This not only helps to keep your blood sugar stable and hunger pangs at bay but also makes you succumb to stress eating. Stay Hydrated: We know water is important and hydration i =s the key to staying healthy. But, as we drink water, it occupies space in stomach and lowers the risk of overeating streak.

Thus, when it comes to learning how to stop stress eating, understanding your body and triggers and having a plan of action are your best lines of defense.

