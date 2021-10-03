A sign of good health is having regular periods. The regular menstrual cycle demonstrates the hormonal balance and imbalance, reproductive and even good state of mental health.Also Read - What Happens if PCOS is Left Untreated? Expert Explains.

When periods get irregular, it is a sign that something in the body is not right. In such cases, a doctor check-up is essential. Irregular periods are also known as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). It is common among young girls and women in the world.

Director and interventional cardiologist at Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore, Dr. Rajpal Singh, explains to Indian Express about PCOS. Dr. Rajpal says that PCOS is a part of the metabolic syndrome that is characterised by insulin resistance and excess male androgen hormone levels.

Dr. Rajpal says,” This leads to irregular periods, weight gain, abnormal lipid profile and diabetes. There is also association noted with sedentary lifestyle, onset of depression and hypertension. In India, nearly 25-30 per cent of women in the child-bearing age group suffer from PCOS or polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD); it is a common reason for female infertility.”

The presence of metabolic abnormalities can lead to a doubling of the risk of cardiovascular diseases and stroke, says Dr. Rajpal. However, it is important to spread awareness about the PCOS symptoms early.

Weight loss routine, dietary care, physical exercise, quitting smoking and regular gynaecologist check-up along with lifestyle modification is important in PCOS. Dr. Rajpal says that the use of drugs like metformin, ACE/ARB inhibitors, aspirin and statins, which are shown are linked better with cardiovascular outcomes in patients.

Dr. Rajpal said,” In the event of onset of cardiac or neurological symptoms, one should liaise with an experienced interventional cardiologist.”