Is Winter Fog Affecting Your Lungs? 5 Tips to Manage Breathing Issues

Winter fog is now what everyday headlines. While it sure becomes an issue in terms of visibility and everyday commute, it also has health risks, especially affecting breathing.

It is hard getting up from cosy on a winter morning and it becomes even more difficult to breathe into the fog and smog that engulfs the city. With the drop in temperature, Delhi-NCR is blanketed under thick fog that reduces visibility to dangerous levels every winter season. However, it is not just restricted to visibility, the pollution and fog combined severely pose several health risks. It becomes challenging for asthma patients to manage mornings. Most people report breathing issues during such a situation. Hence, lung health is important during this time.

But how exactly can one manage breathing problems and fight respiratory illness as well? Here are few tips and lifestyle tweaks that may aid in strengthening lung health.

HW TO MANAGE BREATHING ISSUES DURING FOGGY WINTER DAYS?

Practise Breathing Exercise: Breathing exercises are the most effective way to boost lung health. Pranayam and other deep breathing exercises help to improve lung function and lower discomfort of shortness of breath. It is good for diaphragmatic breathing. Hydration: Keeping the body hydrated is the golden rule. It helps to maintain a thin mucus layer on the respiratory wall. This layer helps trap airborne particles and prevents infections. When the body is properly hydrated, it may helo to produce and maintain this protective mucus layer. Hot beverages in winter season also boost immunity. Quit Smoking: Smoking, and tobacco consumption directly and severely damage the lungs. It increases the chances of developing respiratory illness. Sleep, Sleep, Sleep: Getting a good quality sleep for around seven to eight hours is very important. It is time when the body heals, recovers for the next day. It helps build the immune system. Turmeric Ginger Tea: Turmeric, since ages, is known to have medicinal properties. Ginger is another spice that upholds several health benefits and is good for detoxifying the body. Tumeric and ginger when mixed, provide a good combination of anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidants that enhance lung immunity. It also is a good drink to detox the lungs at home. A Healthy Diet: Increase intake of blueberries, green leafy vegetables, nuts and seeds and another nutrient for boosting lung health. A balanced diet comprising fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can help. Citrus fruits and leafy greens contain vitamin C, which can strengthen the immune system and help to reduce inflammation.

There is no one single tip to improve lung capacity. It has to be a rightly balanced combination of exercising, diet and dedication. During fog, it is also recommended to avoid mornings especially when you have breathing issues.

