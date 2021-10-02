Kitchen ingredients are incomplete without chilli powder. It adds taste and flavour. However, chilli powder has been subjected to adulteration too. Adulteration is not good for health and the body. The only way to make sure that your chilli powder is not adulterated is through this simple test.Also Read - Here’s a Way to Test if Your Turmeric is Adulterated | Read on

Taking it to Twitter, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared an easy experiment to test whether the chilli powder is authentic or not. FSSAI uploaded a video where they showed the difference between brick powder, sand and talc powder.

Check out the Tweet:

Things You Need:

Take a glass of water.

Add a teaspoon of chilli powder.

Examine the residue.

Take a small quantity of residue and rub it in your palm.

If you feel any grittiness after rubbing, the chilli powder is adulterated with brick powder.

If the residue feels soapy then it is adulterated with soapstone.

This is not the first series that FSSAI has started. There are videos where they debunked adulteration in green peas, oil and green vegetables.

Are you planning on trying it at home?