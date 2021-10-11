Washing hands, maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask will help in preventing the covid-19 virus. Getting the coronavirus vaccine is highly important however, following the government protocol is of immense importance too.Also Read - Jammu-Kashmir Issues New COVID Guidelines; Allows Cinema Halls, Multiplexes to Reopen With 25% Seating Capacity

While washing hands and maintaining social distance is easy and doable, wearing masks constantly can lead to discomfort and headache. Yet, one should never step out without wearing a mask.

Masks are difficult for people suffering from cold, cough, asthma, allergies and skin rashes. According to the government guidelines, it is of paramount importance to wear a mask all the time in public places. Masks help in reducing the transmission considerably. Hence, you must always wear your mask.

Can Wearing Mask Lead to Headache?

If you’re wearing a mask for a longer duration of time, it causes pain in the temporomandibular joint (TMJ). This connects the lower jaw to the rest of the skull. The irritation is caused when the mask prohibits the movement of the muscles and tissues that allows the jaw to move. This is how, the nerve sends pain signals, resulting in a headache.

Ways To Prevent Headaches Caused by Masks at Home

Wear masks that will not tighten behind your ears. Masks that are tightly pulling your ears back, can cause irritation.

Clenching jaw muscles and teeth lead to stress and worry. Your jaw muscles and teeth should relax as these are indicators of relaxation.

TMJ can be caused due to bad posture as well. Bad posture can lead to an increase in muscle tension. Hence, maintaining a good posture is important.

Practise meditation.

Do some gentle neck stretches and massage cheeks and temples

Can You Skip Wearing Mask?

Even after getting the vaccine jab, you must continue wearing your mask. It is very dangerous and risky to step out without wearing a mask.