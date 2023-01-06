IUI vs IVF: Which Fertility Treatment is Better For Women? Expert Speaks

Before consulting a doctor about your situation, you should be aware of the differences between IUI and IVF.

There may be various reasons for a couple’s inability to conceive naturally. While some choose treatments for infertility concerns, the majority of couples are unaware of the options. Despite how physically and emotionally stressful infertility might be, several options are available to those having trouble getting pregnant.

Dr Anuranjita Pallavi, Senior Consultant – Fertility & IVF, Apollo Fertility, Navi Mumbai says ”Depending on the couple’s demands, there are several fertility treatment choices to consider. In vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI) are the two most used techniques. Furthermore, it is essential for people to understand the difference between the two or what treatment entails, as some people are more familiar with one technique than the other. Thus, before consulting a doctor about your situation, you should be aware of the differences between IUI and IVF.”

IVF: In IVF, a woman receives extra medication to help her produce many eggs. In an ideal situation, women produce about 15 mature eggs. The eggs are taken out of the ovaries, fertilized and grown in a lab for a few days, and then returned to the uterus as an embryo in an early stage. Despite the fact that this could seem like a slight distinction, it results in many considerable differences.

IUI: In IUI, to achieve fertilization, the sperm is washed, concentrated, and then delivered straight into the uterus. It is comparable to the standard conception process, in which the sperm passes from the vagina through the cervix, the uterus, and the fallopian tubes, before entering the womb. IUI is timed to coincide with a woman’s regular ovulation cycle, or she may take fertility medicines to increase her chances of getting pregnant.

Difference Between IUI and IVF

The main difference between IUI and IVF is that internal fertilization occurs during IUI. In other words, the sperm is injected straight into the uterus. If fertilization is successful, the embryo will also implant there. With IVF, fertilization occurs in a lab, externally or outside the uterus. One or more successfully fertilized eggs are inserted in the woman’s uterus after the sperm and egg are joined for fertilization. The fertilized egg should subsequently successfully implant in the uterine lining, leading to pregnancy and the delivery of a full-term baby or babies. Compared to IUI, IVF has better success rates. In addition, IVF is far more expensive, while artificial insemination is less invasive.

IUI Might be More Natural and Less Invasive

IUI, which is far less invasive than IVF, is frequently used as the first step in treating infertility in couples. In-utero insemination (IUI) entails injecting a cleaned sperm straight into the uterus of the woman while she is fertile. This can be done with a natural cycle or, more frequently, in addition to taking drugs (like clomiphene citrate or letrozole). More mobile sperm, which have a higher chance of fertilising an egg, can be found in the washed sperm sample. Sperm do not have to “swim” as far to reach their destination when injected straight into the uterus. Thus, IUI can be helpful for couples who are struggling to conceive for a variety of reasons, such as their work or travel schedule or sexual dysfunction, in addition to assisting couples who are facing infertility issues.

In order to promote ovulation or to boost the number of eggs that are ovulated each month, many women undergoing IUI receive hormones or medications. Moreover, the likelihood of a couple having twins or multiples rises as a result. Having twins or even more children is something that many couples undergoing fertility treatment look forward to, but in actuality, having multiple will cause problems for both the mother and the children.

Reasons to Pursue IVF

For couples struggling with ovulation or unexplained infertility concerns, IUI can be a good place to start. However, IUI might not be the best fertility treatment option for many couples. Couples dealing with issues including severe male infertility, blocked Fallopian tubes, failure to conceive using IUI and worry about passing on specific genetic abnormalities are typically advised to do IVF. Thus, pre-implantation genetic testing is an innovative scientific technique that can be used before IVF. Moreover, patients who are worried about a genetic disorder or who have experienced numerous failed IUI cycles or miscarriages may find this helpful. This method can help determine the best embryo to transplant by detecting genetic diseases or chromosomal abnormalities in embryos.

Is IUI or IVF Right for You?

The doctor is the best person to consult if a couple is trying to select between IUI and IVF as they will have the most knowledge about which fertility treatment option is best. Depending on the couple’s problems, you might choose IUI or IVF. Furthermore, the best couple for IVF is those with low sperm counts or potentially obstructed fallopian tubes. The quality and quantity of a person’s eggs diminish with age, starting at age 32 and much more by age 37. Therefore, it may also be a viable alternative for individuals of advanced maternal age (above age 35). Using IVF, older women can test their embryos to improve their chances of conceiving successfully and lower their risk of miscarriage.

Conclusion

On the other hand, IUI may be a preferable option for people who wish to attempt a less intrusive, more affordable technique before committing to IVF. As long as the female patient has at least one open fallopian tube, IUI is also widely seen as a good place to start for patients with unexplained infertility. Additionally, since these people might have no trouble getting pregnant, it is frequently the first option for single women using donor sperm or same-gender female couples utilising donor sperm.