The COVID-19 pandemic is a disease outbreak which is caused by a virus belonging to the Coronaviridae family of viruses. It has been over a year that the entire world is still combating the virus. COVID-19 has affected tens of millions of individuals across the globe and upended the lives of countless others. The outbreak has somehow challenged the healthcare system and medical experts are administrating effective and sustainable treatments to cure people. Medical practitioners across the world are repurposing drugs to manage, prevent or cure COVID-19. Most of COVID therapies are now getting dropped by the government as it was found effective in reducing the progression to severe disease or death. Also Read - Breaking: Complete Lockdown in Karnataka Extended Till June 7
After dropping Plasma therapy, Ivermectin from the list of COVID treatment, The World Health Organisation has also dropped Remdesivir from the list. At the beginning of the pandemic, blood plasma and Remdesivir emerged as the go-to treatment options. It is not the only treatment that has been dropped from COVID treatment. Also Read - Table Tennis Federation of India Announces Financial Assistance For COVID-Hit Players And Coaches
Here, we have prepared a list of therapies and treatments which were initially stated as the go-to treatment for COVID-19 but were dropped later. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Uddhav Thackeray Hints at Extending Restrictions Beyond June 1, Check What CM Says
- Plasma Therapy- The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced that convalescent plasma therapy for treating Covid-19 patients has been dropped from the Clinical Management Guidelines. ICMR-National Task Force for Covid-19 voted in favour of doing away with convalescent plasma therapy for Covid-19 treatment citing its ineffectiveness and inappropriate use in several cases.
- Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)- In the beginning of the pandemic when frantic efforts were underway to develop a vaccine and doctors all over were trying to control the spread of the disease, hydroxychloroquine, or HCQ, emerged as a prime focus area of treatment. The antiviral malaria treatment ran off shelves in the market. Reports surfaced saying that HCQ did not work well for critically ill patients. It was seen that it did not show extensive results and had side effects too.
- Ivermectin– Several states in India prescribed ivermectin whereas The World Health Organization recommended against the use of Ivermectin, an orally administered drug that is used to treat parasite infections for the treatment of COVID-19. Although, this medicine made to the list of the Union health ministry’s revised national Covid treatment protocol for people with mild disease. “Safety and efficacy are important when using any drug for a new indication. WHO recommends against the use of ‘ivermectin’ for Covid-19 except within clinical trials,” Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s chief scientist tweeted.
- Coronil– Marketed as an immuno-booster by yoga guru Ramdev, Patanjali’s Coronil tablets are running out off the shelves although medical professionals have refuted its claims of efficacy, as per Economic Times.