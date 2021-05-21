The COVID-19 pandemic is a disease outbreak which is caused by a virus belonging to the Coronaviridae family of viruses. It has been over a year that the entire world is still combating the virus. COVID-19 has affected tens of millions of individuals across the globe and upended the lives of countless others. The outbreak has somehow challenged the healthcare system and medical experts are administrating effective and sustainable treatments to cure people. Medical practitioners across the world are repurposing drugs to manage, prevent or cure COVID-19. Most of COVID therapies are now getting dropped by the government as it was found effective in reducing the progression to severe disease or death. Also Read - Breaking: Complete Lockdown in Karnataka Extended Till June 7

After dropping Plasma therapy, Ivermectin from the list of COVID treatment, The World Health Organisation has also dropped Remdesivir from the list. At the beginning of the pandemic, blood plasma and Remdesivir emerged as the go-to treatment options. It is not the only treatment that has been dropped from COVID treatment.

Here, we have prepared a list of therapies and treatments which were initially stated as the go-to treatment for COVID-19 but were dropped later.