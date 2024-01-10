Home

IVF Myths: 5 Things Every Parent-to-be Should Know About Invitro Fertilisation

IVF Myths: Dispelling myths helps to lessen the stigma attached to reproductive treatments while also empowering would-be parents.

IVF Myths: Millions of infertile couples throughout the world were given hope in 1978 by the revolutionary success of in vitro fertilization (IVF). Since then, assisted reproduction has resulted in the birth of nearly five million children. IVF is sometimes wrapped in myths and misunderstandings, despite being widely used. To shed light on prevalent misconceptions about infertility and eliminate the stigma around this ground-breaking procedure, India.com spoke with Dr. Mangla Gowri K, Chief Fertility Specialist & Center Head at Santaan Bengaluru.

10 Things Parents-to-be MUST Know About IVF

IVF can treat all infertility problems: While IVF is a powerful tool in assisted reproduction, it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Other techniques such as ovulation induction and Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI) also play a crucial role in helping couples conceive. Understanding the range of available treatments is key to addressing diverse infertility issues. Only young couples benefit from IVF: Contrary to popular belief, IVF is effective across age groups. Post-menopausal women can also benefit from this procedure, using donor eggs when necessary. However, it is important to note that pregnancy rates may vary with age, with younger women experiencing higher success rates. IVF is only for the rich and famous: While IVF can be costly, it is essential to recognize that its expense has remained relatively stable in recent years. Moreover, financial assistance programs and insurance coverage are increasingly available, making IVF more accessible to a broader demographic. IVF guarantees a 100% success rate: IVF success rates hover around 40% for couples under the age of 35. Various factors, including age, infertility causes, and hormonal issues, influence the success of IVF treatments. Realistic expectations and understanding these factors are crucial for prospective parents. IVF is unsafe: IVF is a safe procedure, with only around 2% of patients at risk of ovarian hyperstimulation disorder. Understanding the minimal risks associated with IVF promotes informed decision-making and eases concerns for prospective parents. IVF results in multiple pregnancies: While IVF can lead to multiple pregnancies, this risk can be managed by controlling the number of embryos transferred. By minimizing the number of embryos, especially in younger women, the likelihood of multiple pregnancies is significantly reduced. IVF children are born with birth defects: The overall risk of IVF children having birth defects is low and comparable to naturally conceived children. It’s crucial to dispel the misconception that IVF leads to abnormal pregnancies, reducing unwarranted fears among couples seeking fertility treatments. IVF pregnancies lead to cesarean births: IVF pregnancies are comparable to naturally conceived pregnancies, and the mode of delivery is not dictated by the IVF process. Couples may choose between vaginal birth and elective cesarean section based on their unique circumstances. IVF requires prolonged hospital admission: Contrary to popular belief, IVF does not necessitate extended hospital stays. The admission is typically for a few hours during the egg-collection process, and patients can return home the same day. Donating eggs depletes a woman’s egg supply: Women have a vast number of eggs, and donating eggs for IVF does not deplete this supply. IVF helps preserve the development of healthy eggs, ensuring that the donated eggs do not impact a woman’s overall egg count.

Dispelling myths helps to lessen the stigma attached to reproductive treatments while also empowering would-be parents.

