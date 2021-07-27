IVF Myths v/s Reality: IVF is a short form for In-Vitro Fertilisation as we all know, and this method has helped many women to achieve their dream of having their own baby when they were not able to conceive naturally. It is an efficient method to help a couple get pregnant with a series of doctor’s appointments and a few procedures. Assisted Reproductive Technique (ART) is one of the biggest scientific breakthroughs for medical science, and we are going to discuss the same.Also Read - World IVF Day: What Is IVF? Procedure, Side Effects Explained By Dr. Gurpreet Singh Kalra
Assisted reproductive techniques like IVF, IUI, etc have evolved a lot over the years due to better technology and better tools and have helped many infertile couples to complete their family. Dr. Aindri Sanyal, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Kolkata shares some of the common myths around older women getting fertility treatment.
5 common myths about IVF:
5 common myths about IVF:
- Age is just a number: In an Invitro fertilization age is not just a number. The age of the patient does matter. Couples feel that they can get the IVF treatment done anytime, but this is not true. For a successful IVF, treatment age is a really big factor. As one ages the ability to conceive reduces and hence the success rate of an IVF also declines.
- IVF will be painful: The fact is that the injectable medicines in the procedure of an IVF are administered by a technologically advanced pen, which makes it painless for the patient. The egg retrieval procedure is done while the patient is sedated. Hence IVF is not a painful procedure.
- IVF babies will have health problems: As mentioned earlier millions of babies have been born through an IVF and they are normal and just like babies who have been conceived naturally. This is a huge misconception that people have in their minds which is not at all true.
- Bed rest will be required throughout the pregnancy: This is not true. Neither the treatment nor the pregnancy that results from an IVF entails bedrest. So, the woman can go to work or for a holiday after she conceives.
- It is extremely expensive: This is something that people feel about IVF. However, the cost of an IVF has come down over the years as technological advancement has made it much easier than before. The minimal cost of an IVF lies between 1 lakh to 1.5/2 lakhs.