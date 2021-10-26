Food tips during IVF treatment: Planning a family can be tricky for some couples. Changing lifestyles and an increased amount of stress are some of the common factors that may cause infertility. In such a scenario, in vitro fertilization (IVF) has proved to be an effective way to conceive. The IVF process involves retrieving the mature eggs from the ovaries and then fertilizing them with sperm. The entire process takes place in a lab. After the fertilization takes place, embryo/ embryos are transferred to a uterus of the mom or a surrogate to help them develop. The process ideally takes about three weeks but sometimes it has to be split and may take longer.Also Read - 8 Tips For a Healthy And Safe Diwali in Times of COVID-19

It has been observed that the body weight of women impacts fertility. As per research if a woman is overweight or underweight, it can even reduce the success rate of IVF treatment. Hence it is advisable to get the weight in check before starting with the IVF regime.

Another important factor to note is that the IVF process can turn out to be emotionally and physically exhausting. It is thus advisable to stick to a healthy diet during the treatment to get better results. A good diet can also go a long way in stimulating mood, which may help in getting results faster.

There is no special diet that is recommended while going in for an IVF treatment. However, it is recommended to have a healthy and balanced diet. In addition to this, one should avoid making any major altercations in their diet during this time. For example, turning vegan or adopting a gluten-free diet just for this period is not advisable. If you have been following this lifestyle, then you should continue with that routine.

The main focus during this time is to make sure that the body is able to get all the nutrients that are required through the food. In addition, to this, adopting an anti-inflammatory diet can prove beneficial and result in a better success rate.

Paying attention to your diet and consuming essential nutrients will also help the body in carrying pregnancy easily.

When going for IVF treatment, here are some of the foods that should not be consumed:

Processed Foods: These are loaded with preservatives and one should remain away from them during this time. In addition, processed meats such as sausages, salami, etc contain more hormonal residue and can interfere with the treatment. Therefore, for better results, it is advisable to give them up.

Artificial Sweeteners: These are considered bad for the health and should be avoided during IVF as Saccharin based sweeteners reduce the success rate of the treatment.

Raw Eggs: These can contain a virus named salmonella virus, which can cause food poisoning. Hence it is recommended to have cooked eggs during the treatment process.

Alcohol: Research indicates that consuming too much alcohol can impact fertility.

Smoking: Smoking is not just bad for the lungs but can impact fertility as well. Hence one should consider quitting for the time that they are going in for the IVF treatment.

Even refined sugar and cheese can be avoided during this time. One should limit the quantity of caffeine and refined sugar in their diet. Also, not all cheese but some types of cheese are best avoided while going in for IVF.

Coming over to the food that one should have during this time, here’s a list of things that are recommended during the IVF treatment.

Zinc-rich foods: Zinc helps in regulating the hormones in the body. Grains, nuts, dairy products, meat items and potatoes are rich in zinc and should be included in the diet.

Food That Contains Folic acid: Folic acid helps in the healthy development of a baby's brain and spinal cord. It is for this reason that folic acid is given as a supplement during pregnancy. One should try and include foods that contain folic acids such as spinach, broccoli, asparagus, romaine lettuces, turnip greens, beans, and peas, etc.

Iron-rich food: Pumpkin seeds, oysters and spinach are good sources of iron. Iron deficiency can cause anaemia which can result in the baby being born too early or too small.

Protein-rich food: According to experts increasing the amount of protein even by 1g per day before fertility treatment can result in a better birth weight of the baby. Lean chicken, fish, tofu, beans, lentils, yogurt, milk, seeds, spinach, broccoli, nuts, are some high protein foods. Well-cooked eggs can also be included in the diet to increase protein intake.

Some other foods that are considered beneficial to have during IVF treatment include green Leafy vegetables, dates, bananas and pineapple. While it is essential to eat right, it is also advisable to consume an adequate amount of water and be well hydrated at all times.

— Inputs by Dr Kaberi Banerjee, infertility and IVF specialist in Delhi & NCR