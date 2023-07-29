Home

IVF Treatment: How Physical and Emotional Health Impacts Your Fertility? Experts Speak

There has been a noticeable increase in women opting for IVF later in life, primarily due to various societal, economic, and personal factors.

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) has revolutionised the field of reproductive medicine, offering a hope for parenthood to millions of people struggling with fertility issues. Assisted reproductive technology, of which IVF is a part, involves the fertilisation of eggs with sperm outside the body in a controlled laboratory setting. Subsequently, the resulting embryo with the highest probability of success is transferred into the uterus. In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in women opting for IVF later in life, primarily due to various societal, economic, and personal factors.

How Physical Health Impacts IVF ?

IVF success indicate the likelihood of a successful pregnancy and live birth through the procedure. These rates are crucial for individuals or couples considering IVF, as they provide insight into the treatment’s effectiveness and potential outcomes. Female fertility declines with age, particularly after 35. Older women experience a reduction in ovarian reserve, egg quality, and quantity. The risk of chromosomal abnormalities in eggs also increases with age, leading to genetic disorders and failed pregnancies. New research however, has shown premature ovarian ageing in those under 35 years of age, making a natural conception challenging.

Age-Related Factors

Age significantly affects the response to fertility drugs during ovarian stimulation, impacting the number of viable eggs produced. Successful embryo implantation becomes less likely with advancing age, affecting overall IVF success rates. Additionally, the risk of miscarriage during any pregnancy rises with age, posing emotional challenges for older couples.

Male Age and IVF Success

Male age can also impact IVF success, as advanced paternal age is linked to reduced sperm quality and an increased risk of genetic abnormalities in offspring. In the last 45 years, sperm count has been observed to decrease by 51.6%.

How Psychological Health Impacts IVF?

In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Co-Founder, Indira IVF, said that couples facing age-related fertility difficulties often experience emotional turmoil and stress during their IVF journey. Counselling and emotional support are crucial for maintaining a positive outlook throughout the process. IVF may not be the only option for those facing age-related fertility challenges. Other assisted reproductive technologies, like egg or sperm donation, intrauterine insemination, and intracytoplasmic sperm injection offer viable alternatives to parenthood.

As more individuals opt for IVF later in life, understanding the impact of age on IVF success rates becomes vital. Being aware of age-related fertility challenges and emotional aspects can help couples make informed decisions. Considering alternative paths to parenthood provides hope and possibilities for those facing age-related fertility difficulties. With the right support, dreams of starting a family can become a reality.

