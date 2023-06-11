Home

Jamun Health Benefits: 7 Reasons Why You Must Eat Black Plums in Summer

Jamun, also known as Java plum and black plum, is a colorful summer fruit with several benefits. Here are some of the health benefits of jamun or black plum.

Jamun Health Benefits: Jamun is an attractive fruit with a rich color and sweet flavor that is indigenous to India. The fruit is well-known for its intense blue or purple hue. Jamun, sometimes referred to as the black plum or Java plum, has now spread to other tropical areas of the world. It is a fruit that ripens in May and June on the Syzygium cumini blooming tree. Jamun offers a number of therapeutic and physiological advantages. It is among the greatest natural treatments for arthritis, diabetes, and stomach discomfort. The fruit also treats digestive problems including flatulence and dysentery. Here is a list of some more jamun health advantages

7 AMAZING HEALTH BENEFITS OF JAMUN AKA BLACK PLUMS:

Improves Haemoglobin Count: Loaded with vitamin C and iron, jamun increases haemoglobin. With the increased number of haemoglobin, your blood will carry more oxygen to the organs and keep you healthy. The iron present in the fruit also purifies your blood. Astringent Property: Jamun has astringent property, which keeps your skin acne free. You should consume jamun if you have oily skin as it will help you keep your skin fresh and clear. Improves Skin And Eyes Health: Jamun or the black plum improves the number of haemoglobin and the iron present in the fruit acts as a blood-purifying agent. This helps in improving the health of your skin and eyes. The fruit is also rich in several minerals and vitamins C and A. Keeps Your Heart Healthy: Loaded with potassium, jamun is extremely beneficial for your heart. Around 55 mg of potassium is present per 100 grams of Jamun. The fruit is beneficial in keeping diseases like high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke at bay. It also keeps your arteries healthy and prevents its hardening. Strengthens Your Gums And Teeth: Jamun is beneficial for your gums and teeth. The leaves of the black plum have antibacterial properties and can be used to prevent bleeding of the gums. You can dry the leave and then powder it to be used as a tooth powder. This will help in preventing gum bleeding and infection. The bark of the tree has astringent properties and you can use a decoction prepared with the bark to rinse your mouth to treat mouth ulcers. Prevents Infection: Jamun has antibacterial, anti-infective and anti-malaria properties. The fruit also contains malic acid, tannins, gallic acid, oxalic acid and betulic acid. The fruit is effective in preventing common infections. Treats Diabetes: Black plums can cure the symptoms of diabetes including excess urination and thirst. It has a low glycemic index, which keeps the blood sugar levels normal. Seeds, bark and leaves of the tree can be used for the treatment of diabetes.

Make sure you eat jamun during its season and enjoy all these benefits.

