Jasmine Bhasin diagnosed with terminal ileitis: All you need to know about this inflammatory gut condition

Jasmin Bhasin recently shared that she was diagnosed with terminal ileitis after falling seriously ill during her birthday trip to Dubai. While the actress is recovering, here's what terminal ileitis is, how it happens, and more.

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Jasmine Bhasin diagnosed with terminal ileitis (PC: Instagram)

Actor Jasmin Bhasin’s 36th birthday celebrations took an unexpected turn after she was admitted to hospital in Dubai with a severe infection. Her boyfriend Aly Goni was the first to share news of her health with fans. The television star shared that doctors had diagnosed her with terminal ileitis, an inflammatory condition that affects the last part of the small intestine, known as the terminal ileum. The update left many of her fans concerned and also sparked curiosity about a condition that is not widely discussed. Sharing a picture with Jasmine, Aly Goni wrote, “We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans. Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again.

May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success. Get well soon, That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. Happy Birthday. love you, always.”

Although the name may sound alarming, terminal ileitis is not a disease in itself. It is a medical term that describes inflammation in a specific part of the intestine. The condition can develop for several different reasons, ranging from infections to inflammatory bowel disease. The right treatment depends on identifying the underlying cause, which is why proper medical evaluation is important. Here’s what you should know about terminal ileitis and the symptoms that should never be ignored.

What is terminal ileitis?

Terminal ileitis refers to inflammation of the terminal ileum, the final section of the small intestine before it joins the large intestine. Jasmine posted a story with a trembling voice, saying, “I am so sorry I have not been able to respond to all your lovely messages and posts. This birthday did not end up how we expected. Life is very unexpected.” The caption read, “So as soon as I landed in Dubai, on the same day, I fell severely sick and had to get hospitalised because I was diagnosed with Terminal Ileitis and a severe high-risk infection and inflammation. But hopefully, I will recover soon and be back.”

According to a 2016 study by National Institutes of Health (NIH), it highlights that, “Terminal ileitis (TI) is an inflammatory condition of the terminal portion of the ileum that may occur acutely with right lower quadrant pain followed or not by diarrhea or exhibit chronic obstructive symptoms and bleeding and normally it is associated to Crohn’s disease (CD) although it may be associated to other different conditions.”

Causes of terminal ileitis

Here are several possible causes of terminal ileitis:

Crohn’s disease, one of the most common causes of chronic inflammation in the digestive tract.

Bacterial or viral infections that temporarily inflame the intestine.

Certain medicines, particularly prolonged use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Reduced blood supply to the bowel in rare cases.

Other inflammatory or immune-related conditions affecting the digestive system.

Symptoms of terminal ileitis

The symptoms of terminal ileitis can vary depending on what is causing inflammation. Some people develop mild discomfort, while others may experience more severe digestive problems. Common symptoms include:

Persistent abdominal pain, especially on the lower right side

Diarrhea that may last for several days

Cramps

Fever

Nausea or vomiting

Sudden weight loss

Fatigue

Blood in the stool in some cases

Treatment of terminal ileitis

Treatment of terminal ileitis depends entirely on what is causing the inflammation. For infections, doctors may recommend antibiotics or supportive care if the illness is expected to settle on its own. If Crohn’s disease is responsible, treatment may include anti-inflammatory medicines, immune-modifying drugs or biologic therapies to control inflammation and reduce future flare-ups.

Patients are often advised to stay well hydrated, follow a diet recommended by their doctor, and avoid foods that worsen symptoms during recovery.

Note: If you have any persistent digestive symptoms or concerns about your health, consult your doctor soon.