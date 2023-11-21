Home

High Cholesterol Control to Weight Loss, 7 Reasons Why Jowar Bhakri Can Be Your Alternative to Regular Atta Rotis

Jowar bhakri is a local delicacy from Maharashtra that serves several health benefits.

Jowar bhakri is a local delicacy that is widely consumed in the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Jowar or sorghum is one of the common millets consumed all across India. In this health-conscious world, people often switch of millet-based rotis or chapatis for weight loss and a better health outlook. High cholesterol control to weight loss, jowar is an effective diet addition to make.

Wondering what is a bhakri? Bakri is a type of flatbread that is made by hand patting the dough. Unlike regular chapatis, it is slightly more grainy, bigger and a bit more hard. Bhakris can be a good alternative of everyday rotis and here is what makes jowar bakri all the more special.

JOWAR BHAKRI HEALTH BENEFITS

Sorghum, also known as jowar, is a nutritious and versatile grain that offers a wealth of health benefits.

Rich Source of Fiber: Sorghum is an excellent source of dietary fiber, which plays a crucial role in digestive health. Fiber helps to promote regular bowel movements, prevent constipation, and maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Additionally, fiber can contribute to a feeling of fullness, aiding in weight management. High Cholesterol Control: It has certain compounds and anti-inflammatory properties that can help to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and protect the heart better. Gluten-Free Alternative: Sorghum is naturally gluten-free, making it a suitable grain option for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities. It can be used in various culinary preparations, from bread and tortillas to pasta and porridges. Supports Heart Health: Sorghum contains compounds like tannins and anthocyanins, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, reduce blood pressure, and protect against atherosclerosis, all of which contribute to heart health. Promotes Blood Sugar Control: Sorghum is a low-glycemic index (GI) grain, meaning it releases sugar into the bloodstream slowly, preventing spikes in blood sugar levels. This makes it a beneficial choice for individuals with diabetes or prediabetes. Abundant in Minerals: Sorghum is a rich source of essential minerals, including magnesium, potassium, iron, and phosphorus. Magnesium helps regulate muscle and nerve function, potassium supports blood pressure control, iron is crucial for oxygen transport, and phosphorus plays a role in bone health and energy production. Enhances Nutrient Absorption: The tannins present in sorghum have been shown to enhance the absorption of certain minerals, such as iron and zinc. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals with iron deficiency or at risk of zinc deficiency.

Incorporating sorghum into your diet can provide a variety of health benefits, ranging from improved digestion and heart health to better blood sugar control and enhanced nutrient absorption. It’s a versatile and nutritious grain that can be enjoyed in various forms, making it an excellent addition to a healthy lifestyle.

