Popular American Singer Justin Beiber in a video revealed that he is suffering partial face paralysis after he cancelled shows this week. The 28-year-old pop singer took to his Instagram to share this with his fans, he said that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused his condition.

In the video, Beiber announced that he will be taking a break from work as he needs time to recover. Apologising to his fans, he said that his condition is "pretty serious" and that is the reason why some of his shows were cancelled in recent times. Justin explained, "As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

Watch the video posted by Justin Bieber here:

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see.” Beiber said that he has been doing facial exercises to recover but that he does not know how long it will take to recover.

We asked experts to understand better about this rare condition. Dr H K Susheen Dutt, Senior Consultant – ENT Specialist, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore explained that the syndrome is a neurological condition caused by the varicella-zoster virus. It occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one ear. Reactivation of varicella-zoster virus (in the geniculate ganglion ) can lead to this condition.

Dr Girish Rai, Consultant – Ear, Nose & Throat, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road says Ramsay hunt syndrome is caused by the same organism which causes chickenpox called Varicella Zoster and this gets stimulated and appears when the body resistance is less than when immunity is less the virus gets activated and it usually causes one-sided facial weakness and giddiness and loss can also cause loss of hearing. And this similar condition with the facial passing is called transparency which is sometimes caused by Herpes Simplex and this is usually a faster recoverable condition. So, in Ramsay hunt, the recovery is less likely and the and it is sometimes accompanied by blisters or is this one on the face or whenever the region of the supply of seventh cranial now called facial you can also have in addition to the facial weakness, some pain around the same segment of the face and also giddiness and loss of hearing this loss of hearing will can and the giddiness can continue for some time the facial weakness will recover to 90 to 95% in about six to eight weeks time.

Symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome:

Facial paralysis on the affected side (loss of facial expression)

Pain, rashes and blisters over the tongue, palate, ear canal and ear drum and the external ear (Pinna).

Altered taste, tinnitus, vertigo and hearing loss can occur.

Who can get affected:

Usually adults and (children over the age of 6 years )

Treatment:

According to Dr Dutt, Steroid medications, antivirals and Facial nerve rehabilitation can cure this condition.

Dr Rai says, “the main purpose of when management is for the patient to take rest and can treat the underlying condition that has caused lowered immunity. So, you have to look for other conditions like leukaemia, lymphoma, and severe diabetes all those conditions the conditions which are causing a doored immunities have to be looked into before you arrive at a diagnosis of Ramsay hunt. Recovery is a little slow it takes a longer recovery time than Bell’s palsy there is no particular medication for that but initially, you can give some antiviral medication to help the patient to correct the condition. It is not a very common condition we may say see one or two patients in about two to three months. And usually, as I was explaining it comes with a lowered immunity rather than anything else. So it is the past spicy is a much commoner condition. And even Justin Bieber seems to have a very spicy rather than have herpes as I was telling you the common facial weakness is by Bell’s Palsy. But still, we are to always consider Ramsay’s hunt because Ramsay’s hunt takes a longer time to recover and may not recover fully. So you’re to investigate the causes of facial weakness further to rule out hair Ramsay hunt and before labelling it as much fancy,” he concluded.