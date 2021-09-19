Tiger 3 crew is currently in Austria with the lead actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the crew earlier was shooting in Turkey’s Cappadocia in a bio bubble. Tiger 3 actress gave a sneak-peek to her intense workout and fitness session with coach Reza Katani.Also Read - Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi's Massive Body Transformation Will Leave You Amazed | Watch

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and fitness, the actor posted her workout routine. Her Instagram post reads,” I train my mind …….my body will follow ….and if it doesn’t then I just call.” All her exercises were pretty hefty but Katrina aced them all with ease. Also Read - How to Set up a Gym at Home: Essential Equipment, Benefits And Step by Step Guide

Check out the Post Here:

In the intense workout session, she aced all the exercises with grace and confidence. She worked very hard. She performed all the stunts effortlessly. Katrina wore a pair of monochromic reebok shorts, a clean and white sneaker. The actor braided her hair in a ponytail to prevent it from falling. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Wrap Up Shoot In Turkey, Fans Are All Excited

The actors were closely guarded on sets with no picture leaks. However, the actor kept the fans updated with small snippets and story uploads on social media. This movie is the third film in the franchise of Ek Tha Tiger which was successful. The shooting started in YRF Studios in Mumbai with the lead actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

What are the Benefits?

Jump squats are helpful in increasing the heigh by vertical jumping and maintaining the muscles and joints of the lower body. It is a high-intense plyometric exercise. This exercise trains the body to stretch-shortening cycle (SSC) which generates quick, powerful pre-stretch or counter-movement. It is also known as rotational jump. It helps in building muscle power.

Kettlebell exercises help in building the core muscles and upper body strength. It also helps in building the strength of the lower body. Kettlebell increases the power tolerance, bridges the gap between cardio and strength training. It also helps in burning fat which leads to weight loss. The handle or the horn of the kettlebell is thicker than that of a dumbbell. Hence, it increases the strength of the grip.

What are the Precautions?

All these exercises are high-end and should be performed only under the supervision of your physical trainer or a trained instructor with proper guidance and correct equipment.