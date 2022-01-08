The winter season marks the onset of luscious seasonal dishes, fruits, and vegetables. People wait for devour into makki ki roti with butter and other elements like onion, pickle, chili and jaggery. Mustard leaves, also known as sarson ke patte, are known for their nutritious benefits like low calorie and high in antioxidant properties.Also Read - Winter Special Recipes: How to Make Sarson ka Saag, Makke ki Roti and Gajar ka Halwa

Taking it to Instagram, Bhuvan Rastogi, a renowned nutritionist, shares important benefits of sarso ka saag. An excerpt from the caption read," Sarson patte or mustard greens are extremely low in calories and high in antioxidants as many other dark green leaves. There is a misconception that antioxidants are lost when the leaves are cooked, but because of loss of water the density goes up."

According to Rastogi, DV (daily value or recommended daily intake) states the nutrition database of 1 cup (240ml) of sarson ka saag (without oil) has

96% of DV of Vitamin A

690% of DV of vitamin K

0.7 g fat

6g carbs out of which 2.8g fibre

3.6g protein

“Vitamin K is an antioxidant which is found nearly exclusively in dark green leaves and one of the major reasons to add salad to diet nutritionally. Unlike vitamin C it is not reduced when cooked hence the saag or bhuji preparation of seasonal greens is extremely healthy and antioxidant rich,” says Rastogi.