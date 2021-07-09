New Delhi: Kerala now has officially confirmed its first case of Zika virus amidst the reports of possible third wave of deadly coronavirus. Worryingly, as per the reports, a 24-year-old pregnant woman has been diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.Also Read - Kerala Reports 13 Zika Virus Cases Amid Possible Third Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic

On the same day, Kerala reported 13 other suspected cases of the virus from Thiruvananthapuram district, the samples of which were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune for the confirmation, according to PTI. Now, according to the latest developments, those 13 people, including doctors and health workers, have tested positive for the Zika viral infection. Also Read - 750 Million Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes Are Being Released in Florida, Here's Why

According to the reports, the condition of the woman infected with Zika virus was satisfactory. Though she does not have any travel history outside the state, her house is on the Tamil Nadu border. A week ago, her mother had also shown similar symptoms, Mint quoted a government release. For the uninitiated, the symptoms of Zika are quite similar to dengue including fever, skin rashes and joint pain. Also Read - Zika Cases Rise to 100 in Rajasthan, Centre Sends ICMR Team to Intensify Control Measures

What is Zika virus?

Zika virus spreads mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito, which bites during the day. In case you don’t know, Aedes mosquitoes are the same that transmit dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. Notably, the virus can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus and can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations.

It is also associated with other complications of pregnancy including preterm birth and miscarriage. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people infected with the Zika virus can also transmit the disease to their sex partners.

Symptoms of Zika virus infection

The symptoms for the mosquito-borne disease include:

mild fever,

rash,

conjunctivitis,

muscle and joint pain,

malaise or headache.

Experts believe that the incubation period of Zika virus disease is estimated to be 3 to 14 days and the symptoms typically last for 2 to 7 days. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop any symptom, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Treatment of Zika virus infection

According to US CDC, there is no specific medicine or vaccine for Zika virus. Here’s all you need to take care of:

Immediately, treat the symptoms.

Get ample amount of rest.

Drink enough fluids to stay hydrated.

Take medicine such as acetaminophen (Tylenol®) to reduce fever and pain.

Do not take aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) until dengue can be ruled out to reduce the risk of bleeding.

If you are taking medicine for another medical condition, talk to your healthcare provider before taking any other additional medication.

How to prevent the Zika viral infection?

The virus infection can only be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites. Special attention should be given to prevent mosquito bites among pregnant women, women of reproductive age, and young children, advices WHO.