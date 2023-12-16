Home

Ketamine Overdose: The Shocking Cause Behind Matthew Perry’s Sudden Death- All You Need to Know About This ‘Fatal’ Depression Drug

The cause of Matthew Perry's tragic death, as per the autopsy report, was cited as the "acute effects of ketamine." Here is an overview providing essential information about the potential risks and effects of this recreational drug on the human body.

RIP Matthew Perry

Friends Star Matthew Perry passed away 2 months back leaving us all shattered and in disbelief. He was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his residence in Pacific Palisades, California. According to initial investigations, the cause of death was initially determined to be an apparent drowning.

However, recent autopsy reports have revealed that the late actor’s demise was attributed to the “acute effects of Ketamine.” Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy (a medical treatment especially for depression and chronic pain) and had received an infusion just a week and a half before his passing. The actor’s cause of death has sparked concerns and questions about the use of this medication.

What is Ketamine? The Medicine That Led to Mathew Perry’s Sudden Death

Ketamine is allegedly used as a recreational drug to treat mental health. As per the Pacific Neuroscience Institute, “Ketamine therapy is used to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, end-of-life distress, chronic pain, drug/alcohol problems, and more.” The dosage found in Perry’s blood was higher than what is used for anaesthetic, which could have caused overstimulation of the heart and problems in breathing. The Associated Press quoted Dr. Andrew Stolbach referencing Matthew Perry’s death “Using sedative drugs in a pool or hot tub, especially when you’re alone, is extremely risky and, sadly, here it’s fatal.”

Ketamine is a medicine that doctors prescribe to make people not feel pain during surgeries. However, in recent times, this medication has also been explored as a depressive treatment, especially for those who do not experience positive responses from therapies. Due to its dissociative properties, individuals may indulge in illicit practices like inhaling, injecting, incorporating it into drinks, or combining it with other substances.

Symptoms of Overuse or Abuse:

Excessive use of Ketamine may lead to confusion and disorientation, impacting cognitive function.

Overuse may result in muscle weakness and impaired coordination.

Ketamine abuse can cause persistent feelings of dizziness.

Prolonged overuse may lead to bladder problems, including inflammation and damage.

