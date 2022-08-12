Do you consume a lot of bread and wheat products such as pizza, bagels, muffins, and so on? You’re probably wondering if eating too much bread is bad for you. Bread is a good source of energy and is high in carbohydrates, which provides energy upon digestion. Did you know, however, that bread is high in calories and low in nutrients?Also Read - Anti-Ageing Diet: 6 Effective Foods That Will Keep You Young And Beautiful Forever

Eating bread on an empty stomach cannot be a good idea. It can lead to a variety of health problems. Yes, you have heard it right! One should not eat a large amount of food after waking up. Dr. Jinal Patel, Dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai reveals why should avoid eating bread on an empty stomach. Also Read - Side Effects of Curd: Is Eating Dahi at Night Safe? Ayurveda Explains

Is Eating Bread Empty Stomach Good or Bad For Health?

It can increase hunger and you may end up overeating: You need to check on the type of bread you are eating. It is a no-brainer that the white bread is obviously high in carbs and white bread specifically is high on the glycemic index. As per evidence available, having foods with a high glycemic index (GI) may increase hunger and promote overeating, thus, one can become overweight or even obese. Also Read - Is Drinking Water Unhealthy During Meals? Here's What You Should Know

It can lead to abnormal blood sugar levels: Eating bread on an empty stomach can raise resulting one’s blood sugar levels putting him/her at risk of type 2 diabetes. This is so because bread is a high glycemic index (GI) food that leads to high blood sugar levels.

Simple carbs present in bread can cause constipation: It can make you feel constipated and the bowel movements will be painful. So, avoid having it straight in the morning. First have something light, then you can add wheat breads in breakfast.

It can cause bloating: White bread contains a high amount of sodium, and can invite bloating making you feel uncomfortable. It is better to watch out for the quantity in which you eat bread in the morning. Or you can switch to whole wheat breads or healthy breakfast options such as fruits. But never have it on an empty stomach.