Khatti Gajar Benefits: 5 Reasons to Add This Winter Special Carrot in Your Diet

Winter delight - Khatti Gajar - can be a great and tangy addition to your winter diet and here are 5 reasons why.

Winter not only brings the chills of the season but also entails several little water treats in terms of food. This is that time of the year again when houses smell of gajar ka halwa, sars ka saag and makke ki roti, piping hot paranthas and more. Another famous winter delight or tangy delight is the khatti gajjar or pickled carrot. It is the season of carrots and the best time to experiment with more fusions of this orange vegetable.

A carrot in itself is a root vegetable loaded with nutrients. It is good for the eyes, is fibre-rich and aids with gut health as well. From carrot juices, and veggies to pickles, this food item is a must-have addition in the winter diet. Khatti gajjar is a healthy side snack that can help to add that tangy flavour to a rather bland food.

Khatti Gajar Health Benefits to Know

Improves digestion: Khatti gajar is a good source of dietary fiber, which is essential for digestive health. It helps to regulate bowel movements, preventing constipation and diarrhoea. It also helps to break down food and absorb nutrients. The fermentation process that takes place during the making of khatti gajar also helps to increase the probiotic content of the carrots. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help to keep the gut healthy. They can help to improve digestion, boost immunity, and reduce inflammation. Boosts immunity: Khatti gajar is a good source of vitamin C, which is an important nutrient for the immune system. Vitamin C helps to protect the body from infection by boosting the production of white blood cells. The fermentation process that takes place during the making of khatti gajar also helps to increase the antioxidant content of the carrots. Antioxidants can help to protect the body from damage caused by free radicals. Supports heart health: Khatti gajar is a good source of beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is important for heart health. It helps to reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol levels and preventing the buildup of plaque in the arteries. Improves vision: Khatti gajar is a good source of vitamin A, which is essential for vision. Vitamin A helps to protect the eyes from damage and can help to prevent age-related macular degeneration. May help with weight loss: Khatti gajar is a low-calorie food that is high in fiber. Fiber can help to make you feel full, which can lead to weight loss.

Khatti gajar is a delicious and nutritious dish that can be enjoyed as part of a healthy diet. It is a good source of dietary fiber, vitamin C, beta-carotene, and other nutrients that are beneficial for overall health.

