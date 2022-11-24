Kheera in Winters: Should You Eat Cucumber in Cold Weather? Here’s What We Know

Almost 96 per cent of a Kheera or cucumber is made of water. It has natural properties - Sita (cooling) and Kashaya (astringent). But, should you eat a cucumber during winter or at night? Read on.

Kheera in Winters: Should You Eat Cucumber in Cold Weather? Here's What We Know

Cucumber in winters: Cucumber is one fruit that is made of 96 per cent of water and has multiple properties that assist in digestion, weight loss, and prevention of dark circles and sunburns on the body. While it’s mostly a summer fruit, many people use it as part of regular salads and side dishes along with meals in a day. Cucumbers can be consumed in all kinds of weather, however, their usage during winter is highly debatable.

Cucumber has three major properties as per the Ayurveda – Sita (cooling), Ropan (healing) and Kashaya (astringent). It’s a plant-based food item which means all its properties are organic. It helps cool down the body and treats burns, acne, and body rashes that are caused by an allergic reaction to a medicine or any food item generating heat in the stomach. Cucumber helps balance all three doshas – Kapa, Pitta, and Vata – in the body and maintains the water content in the body. However, because of its cooling properties, it is not advisable to eat during winter.

WINTER DIET: CAN WE EAT CUCUMBER IN WINTERS?

People who usually struggle with immunity issues, cough and cold during winter, are not advisable to eat cucumber. That is because it has natural astringent and Sita (cooling) properties that help your body cool down further when you are in need of some warmth from the inside. Eating cucumber or drinking its juice can increase the Kapha content in the body and lead to cold, especially in the winter.

Having said that, if you are someone who cannot simply eliminate cucumber from your diet in winter, try and have it during the daytime. It is because of the natural temperature of the body that having cucumber when the sun is up will decrease your chances of developing an infection in winter.

If you are still in doubt or having difficulty making a decision, talk to your doctor or a certified nutritionist. Stay healthy!