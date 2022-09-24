Khosta-2 virus: Scientists have discovered a new update on the SARS-CoV-2-like virus in Russian bats that may complicate matters for human. This new kind of bat virus can infect humans and is resistant to the current available COVID vaccines.Also Read - Sova Virus: What Is It And How To Protect Yourself From It? All You Need To Know - Watch Video

In a recent study by researchers of Washington State University’s Paul Allen School for Global Health found that SARS-CoV-2-like virus – Khosta-2 – could penetrate human cells, according to a report in Time magazine. The virus was first discovered by scientists in 2020. However, the scientists did not think that the infection could pose any threat to humans at that time.

KHOSTA-2 VIRUS: WHAT THE STUDY FOUND

The researchers found that that “spike from virus, Khosta-2, could infect cells similar to human pathogens using the same entry mechanisms, but was resistant to neutralization by serum from individuals who had been vaccinated for SARS-CoV-2”.

The latest study found that Khosta-2 attaches to the same protein, ACE2, that SARS-CoV-2 uses to invade human cells. “Our research further demonstrates that sarbecoviruses circulating in wildlife outside of Asia – even in places like western Russia where the Khosta-2 virus was found – also pose a threat to global health and ongoing vaccine campaigns against SARS-CoV-2,” Michael Letko, a WSU virologist and corresponding author of the study, was quoted as saying in a report by WSU News.

KHOSTA-2 VIRUS: WHAT DO WE KNOW SO FAR

Khosta-2 virus belongs to the same category of coronaviruses as SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2, the sarbecovirus behind COVID-19, emerged in the human population after cross-species transmission from an animal source.

Khosta-2 virus, which was found in bats in Russia, can infect humans as per the scientists. Khosta-2, a sarbecovirus discovered in Russia, has been shown to interact with the same entry receptor as SARS-CoV-2.

Khosta-2 virus is resistant to the current COVID vaccines. This means the available COVID vaccines will not provide any protection to the Khosta-2 virus.

The researchers said “viral pseudotypes with a recombinant, SARS-CoV-2 spike encoding for the Khosta 2 RBD were resistant to both SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies and serum from individuals vaccinated for SARS-CoV-2”.

Brief: Khosta-2 virus, which belongs to the same category of coronaviruses as SARS-CoV-2, can infect humans, a new study has found. This new virus that was found in bats is also resistant to the COVID vaccines.