Rich in Fiber & Calcium, Khus Khus Helps Reduce Thyroid Imbalance, Stress

Poppy seeds or khus khus are known by various names across India, it has been a popular condiment and additive in foods worldwide. Poppy seeds have a peculiar nutty taste and usually adds a nice aroma to any cuisine. A native to the Eastern Mediterranean, poppy seeds come in various colors — primarily white and yellow. The seeds of these flowers come in different shapes, sizes, and colours. Depending on where they're cultivated, the seeds are small, round, and bluish, black, or light to dark gray.

The poppy plant is also the source of opium, but the seeds are said to be harmless. Poppy seeds and their oil have many health benefits, from curing a headache, to asthma, Khus Khus has many amazing benefits under its name. Poppy seeds are known as khus khus in Hindi, kasa kasa in Tamil, posto in Bengali, etc.

These seeds are rich in minerals including iron, calcium, potassium, manganese, copper, magnesium, and zinc. As per NDTV, manganese present in poppy seeds helps in the production of collagen.

5 Amazing benefits of Poppy seeds:

– Improves digestion: Khus khus is rich in fiber which improves and strengthens the digestive system. It helps in treating constipation.

– Reduces risk of heart disease: Due to the rich amount of dietary fiber in poppy seeds, it helps in reducing cholesterol, which also reduces the risk of heart diseases.

– Fights insomnia: As it is extracted from the poppy plant, which is a source of opium, consuming poppy seeds can treat insomnia as it induces sleep.

– Good for eyes: The zinc content and antioxidants present in khus khus improves eye health and protects against eye diseases such as Macular Degeneration.

– Fights Thyroid: Zinc present in poppy is very helpful in curing thyroid. Zinc present in the poppy seeds acts as a boon for thyroid glands and regulates the functioning of the thyroid.

Did you know, Poppy seeds can cure skin rashes, and dry itches too.