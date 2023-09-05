Home

Kidney Cancer: 10 Major Signs and Symptoms of Growing Renal Tumour

Our sedentary lifestyle impacts kidneys in ways we probably might not even know. The food we eat, the way we live, the way we sit for long durations, everything affects the renal functioning of our body. The bean-shaped organs help to manage fluid levels, electrolyte balance, and homeostasis. It further removes the toxins and excess water from the body. Kidney cancer is a common occurrence in these daysKidney cancer, also known as renal cell carcinoma (RCC), often does not cause noticeable symptoms in its early stages. As the cancer progresses, however, some common symptoms and signs may appear. These symptoms can mimic health conditions, so it’s essential to consult a healthcare professional for a proper evaluation.

It is important to be aware of our body’s and how it function. Anything that may seem off should be paid heed to and given proper care. Here are few important signs and symptoms to know about.

Blood in the Urine (Hematuria): One of the most common signs of kidney cancer is blood in the urine. Hematuria can vary in severity, from visible blood to microscopic traces that can only be detected through laboratory testing. Lower Back Pain: Pain in the lower back or on the side where the affected kidney is located is a symptom that can occur as a tumour grows and presses on nearby structures. Lump or Mass: Some individuals may feel a lump or mass in the abdomen or side, which can be associated with the tumour’s growth. Fatigue: As kidney cancer advances, it can lead to a general feeling of tiredness and weakness, which may be accompanied by unexplained weight loss. Loss of Appetite: A reduced appetite and unintentional weight loss can be signs of kidney cancer. Fever: In some cases, kidney cancer can cause fever, especially if the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. High Blood Pressure : Kidney cancer can sometimes affect the production of hormones that regulate blood pressure, leading to hypertension. Anemia: Kidney cancer can lead to anemia (a shortage of red blood cells), which can cause fatigue, weakness, and pale skin. Swelling of the Legs and Ankles (Edema): In advanced stages, kidney cancer can lead to the accumulation of fluid in the legs and ankles. Symptoms of Metastasis: If kidney cancer has spread (metastasized) to other parts of the body, you may experience symptoms related to those affected areas. For example, if it spreads to the lungs, you might have difficulty breathing or cough up blood.

It’s important to note that there may not be any symptom in early-stage kidney cancer, and it is often diagnosed incidentally during medical examinations for unrelated issues or through imaging tests like CT scans or ultrasounds. If you suspect you have symptoms of kidney cancer or have risk factors for it (such as a family history of the disease or a history of smoking), consult a healthcare provider for a evaluation and diagnosis. Early detection and treatment can improve the prognosis for kidney cancer.

