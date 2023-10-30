Home

Kidney Disease Symptoms: 6 Warning Signs That Appear at Night And Why You Shouldn’t Ignore Them

Not able to sleep properly at night? Frequent urination? These could be some major signs and symptoms of kidney problems one should not ignore.

Kidney Disease Symptoms: Kidney plays an important role in our body. It helps to flush out toxins, help with insulin levels and lots more. Kidney damage, kidney problems are becoming increasingly common with growing sedentary lifestyle. However, it is imperative to be aware of how our body is responding and reacting to things. Certsian tell-tale signs of kidney problems start to show in our body as a sign of warning that it’s either time to control or get checked.

These symptoms not just appear during the night, but can also take place during the black of the night, while sleeping too. Therefore, here are a few signs and symptoms one must be aware of.

Nocturia or Frequent Urination: the awakening from sleep at night to pass urine is often an early and subtle clue. There are various definitions for nocturia. It is said to be a condition when one has to wake up two or more two times each night to urinate. Hence the importance of creating awareness, to be more cautious when one notices the change in the bladder habits, is essential. Insomnia: Sleep disorders are pretty common in chronic kidney disease patients which are often neglected or attributed to some lifestyle changes. Day and Night Reversal: A hormone named Melatonin is responsible for the sleep-wake circadian rhythm. In healthy individuals, these levels are in small amounts during the daytime but increase during night. In kidney disease, many studies have proved that the melatonin levels are significantly lower which leads to sleep disorders. Shortness of Breath: Dyspnea is one of the most common symptoms associated with kidney diseases which is attributed to the impaired fluid handling by the kidneys. More often, in lying down position, there is redistribution of blood volume from the lower extremities to the lungs, which makes one uncomfortable and breathless. Restless Leg Syndrome: It is an irresistible urge to move the legs. It all starts with an uncomfortable sensation (pins and needles or an internal itch or a creeping sensation)in the legs that usually occurs in the evening or night. It’s partially or totally relieved by movement. Swelling of Feet: Swelling of feet is one symptom that makes anyone rush to the doctor. Usually the swelling caused by kidney diseases worsens by evening and night and subsides by morning. This can be due to various disorders in the kidney including chronic kidney failure or a glomerulonephritis, drug induced kidney diseases which if detected early can sometimes reverse the kidney disease.

Therefore, there’s an immense need to eliminate the myths and continuously educate on the above symptoms for saving our precious kidneys.

