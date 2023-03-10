Home

Health

Kidney Diseases: Why You Must Get a Routine Kidney Checkup? 4 Warning SIGNS

Kidney Diseases: Why You Must Get a Routine Kidney Checkup? 4 Warning SIGNS

A simple blood test can measure the creatinine level in your blood, which is a waste product that the kidneys should filter out. If creatinine levels are high, it may be a sign of kidney damage.

Kidney Diseases: Why You Must Get a Routine Kidney Checkup? 4 Warning SIGNS (Source: Freepik)

Kidney Health Tips: It’s easy to take our health for granted as we go about our daily lives. Yet, kidney illness is a critical problem that, if left undiagnosed and untreated, can have disastrous effects. Kidneys filter waste and extra fluid from the circulation, as well as help regulate blood pressure and create essential hormones. Therefore, it’s essential to get regular kidney tests to ensure that these vital organs are functioning properly.

Kidney disease is a silent killer, often unnoticed until it’s at an advanced stage. Symptoms can be subtle, such as fatigue, swelling in the legs and ankles, and changes in urination. By the time symptoms appear, the disease may have progressed to the point where irreversible damage has occurred. This is why early detection through kidney testing is so important.

You may like to read

The good news is that kidney testing is quick and painless. A simple blood test can measure the creatinine level in your blood, which is a waste product that the kidneys should filter out. If creatinine levels are high, it may be a sign of kidney damage. Another test, the glomerular filtration rate (GFR), can estimate how well the kidneys function. This test considers age, gender, and race to determine how efficiently the kidneys filter blood.

Who Should Get a Routine Kidney Checkup?

Who should get a kidney test? Anyone can develop kidney disease, but certain groups are at higher risk. These include:

● People with diabetes

● People with high blood pressure

● People with a family history of kidney disease

● People over the age of 60

If you fall into one of these groups, you should consult with your doctor about having a kidney test. People with diabetes or high blood pressure should have a kidney test at least once a year, according to the National Kidney Foundation. Individuals who have a family history of renal illness should also consult their doctor about when they should begin undergoing kidney tests.

There are things you can take to maintain your kidneys healthy in addition to receiving regular kidney testing. These include:

Maintaining a healthy weight and exercising regularly

Eating a balanced diet that’s low in sodium and high in fruits and vegetables

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption

Taking medications at regular intervals as prescribed and avoiding over-the-counter medicines that can be harmful to the kidneys

If you have any kidney disease, early detection and treatment can help slow its progression and prevent further damage. Treatment may include medications to control blood pressure and blood sugar levels and. Lifestyle changes such as dietary habits and physical activity are also crucial for better quality of life. Talk to your doctor today if you should get a kidney test and take the necessary steps to keep your kidneys healthy.

Getting a kidney test is a simple and essential step in protecting your health. By detecting kidney disease early, you can take steps to slow its progression and prevent serious complications.

(Inputs: Dr. Preeti Kabra, Chief Of Lab, Neuberg Diagnostics)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.