Kidney Failure: Kidneys are a pair of bean-shaped organs located on either side of the spine in the lower middle of the back. Healthy kidneys perform many important jobs. They keep your entire body in balance, remove waste products and excess water from your body, help make red blood cells, and control blood pressure. When the kidneys are damaged they no perform their job properly leading to kidney failure.

Symptoms of kidney failure

Someone with kidney failure will exhibit symptoms such as a reduced amount of urination, nausea, poor sleep, loss of appetite leading to weight loss, weakness and tiredness, muscle cramps, swelling of the feet or ankles, and anemia.

Causes for kidney failure

The most common causes for kidney failure are High blood pressure and diabetes. Other causes leading to kidney failure are insufficient blood flow, direct damage to the kidneys due to a physical injury or accident, and urine backed up in the kidneys.

Best treatment options for kidney-related diseases

Treatment normally focuses on controlling the underlying cause of the disease ie., the doctor can help to better control the blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels. In chronic conditions, the doctor could recommend a kidney transplant and several types of dialysis.

Yoga for kidney-related diseases

Alternatively, Yoga is an excellent treatment for kidney diseases and plays a vital role in the overall health of the kidneys. The practice of yoga asanas activates internal cleansing to flush out the toxins from the body which improves kidney functioning, thereby improving the quality of life for those with kidney disease. A few useful asanas that can be practiced are:

Pawanmuktasana (Wind Relieving Pose)

Lie on your back with your arms beside your body. Inhale and exhale to bring your knees toward your chest, pressing your thighs on your abdomen with clasped hands. Inhale and as you exhale, raise your head off the floor, to touch your chin to your knees.

Benefits: This pose massages the kidneys and eases the symptoms of kidney stones; helps to clear blockages and to release pressure.

Paschimottanasana (Forward Bend Pose)

Sit with your legs stretched out straight in front of you, your spine straight and toes flexed towards you. Inhale as you raise both arms above your head and exhale as you bend forward from your hip pushing your chest towards your knees and hold your toes with your hands. Your forehead should rest on the knees, ensure to keep the spine straight.

Benefits: The forward bend stimulates the kidney, improves digestion, and also helps to relieve menstrual discomfort.

SetuBandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Lie on your back straight, bend your knees, place your legs hip-width apart. Hold your ankle with your hands. Inhale and lift your back. Push your pelvis as high as possible, your chin should touch your chest.

Benefits: The bridge pose stimulates the abdominal organs. It also helps to control high blood pressure and relieves any stress in the body.

Besides yoga, for healthy kidneys, the following lifestyle changes are helpful:

• Eat home-cooked food and avoid eating outside food.

• Eat more fruits, vegetables, and green leafy vegetables, especially iron-rich food, and avoid high-potassium food.

• Drink plenty of water and get 6-8 hours of sleep every day.

— Inputs from Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar