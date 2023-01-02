Kidney Health: 5 Superfoods Kidney Patients Must Include In Their Diet

Kidney Health: Kidneys clean your blood by filtering out waste materials, extra water, and other contaminants. These waste materials are kept in your bladder and eventually eliminated by urination.

Kidney Health: Kidneys are essential for removing waste and excess fluid from the body. They also help regulate hormonal balance by adjusting the levels of salt, water, and other chemicals. If the kidneys are not functioning at their peak, people can develop chronic kidney disease. Even more, the kidneys control the body’s pH and potassium levels as well as the activation of vitamin D for keeping strong bones and controlling muscular contraction.

Diet is a crucial element for those impacted by kidney disease. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra reveals that kidney disease is a common problem affecting about 10% of the world’s population. She says, “Diet is incredibly important for kidney disease patients. What you eat can cause, prevent, or even help alleviate pain and symptoms. Therefore, it’s necessary for people with kidney disease to follow a special diet.”

5 KIDNEY-FRIENDLY FOODS TO INCLUDE IN YOUR DIET

Red Bell Pepper: Red bell peppers are low in potassium and high in flavour, but that’s not the only reason they’re perfect for the kidney diet. They are also an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin A, as well as vitamin B6, folic acid and fibre. Garlic: Garlic provides a delicious alternative to salt, adding flavour to dishes while providing nutritional benefits. It is a good source of manganese, vitamin C, and vitamin B6 and contains sulfur compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties. Onion: Onions are excellent for providing sodium-free flavour to renal-diet dishes. Reducing salt intake can be challenging, making finding flavorful salt alternatives a must. Sautéing onions with garlic and olive oil adds flavour to dishes without compromising your kidney health. Apple: Apples are low in potassium, phosphorus, and sodium so they are a great choice for a kidney-friendly diet. They are safe to eat for all of the following kidney conditions and treatments Cauliflower: Cauliflower is high in vitamin C and a good source of folate and fibre. It’s also packed full of indoles, glucosinolates and thiocyanates—compounds that help the liver neutralize toxic substances that could damage cell membranes and DNA.