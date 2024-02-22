Kidney Health: 5 Ways to Prevent Urological Conditions

Home

Urological conditions are becoming increasingly common. The effect is different for men and women. Here is ow one may lower risk of poor kidney health.

There are multiple ailments that fall under the bracket of urological disorders, affecting your urinary tract or reproductive organs. With the disease burden rising in the country, it is essential to spread awareness regarding urological conditions in men and women. Men often encounter problems related to the prostate gland, leading to disturbances in urination patterns, whereas women are more prone to urinary tract infections (UTIs) and prolapse of genital organs. One common condition that affects both genders is kidney stones.

Kidney Stone-Symptoms

Symptoms for urinary conditions may include frequent urination, difficulty initiating urination, development of tumours in the kidney, bladder, and prostate, which could potentially indicate cancerous growth. These conditions affect a person’s day-to-day life, causing high discomfort, pain and distress. However, with the introduction of new-age medical technologies, treatment options for urological conditions are easily available.

Dr. Deepak Dubey,HOD and Consultant – Urology, Robotic Surgery and Renal Transplantation, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bangalore, explains that treatment options will vary depending on the severity of the disorder and what the condition is. For UTIs, antibiotics are commonly prescribed to clear the infection. Endoscopic procedures are often recommended for mid-stage kidney stones, where a minimally invasive approach involves breaking down the stone using lasers and expelling it from the body. For larger stones, a minimally invasive surgery may be necessary, involving making a hole in the kidney for removal.

When it comes to cancerous urological conditions, surgical advancements in treatments have emerged. Prostate surgeries in men often utilize laser treatments, while leakage and incontinence in both men and women may require different operative interventions. In addition to these, many cancer and non-cancerous procedures are increasingly conducted using robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), offering precision and reduced complications. Robotic-assisted surgery has revolutionized urological procedures for both men and women.

Tips to Maintain Kidney Health

Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity is associated with an increased risk of kidney disease. Weight management through a balanced diet and regular exercise can help reduce this risk. Exercise regularly: Exercise helps maintain healthy blood pressure and improve overall cardiovascular health, which indirectly benefits kidney function. Control blood sugar levels: Uncontrolled diabetes can damage the kidneys. Regulation of blood sugar levels is important for kidney health. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption: Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can impair kidney function and increase the risk of kidney disease. Stress management: Chronic stress can affect overall health, including kidney function. Using relaxation techniques like meditation and yoga can help relieve stress and improve kidney health.

Understanding urological conditions, their symptoms, treatment options, and preventive measures is paramount for maintaining overall health and well-being for both men and women. With advancements in technology like robotic-assisted surgery and a proactive approach to lifestyle modifications, individuals can effectively manage and prevent urological ailments, ensuring a higher quality of life. Prioritizing urological health through awareness and proactive healthcare measures is key to long-term well-being.

