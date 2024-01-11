Home

Kidney Health: 8 Tips to Avoid Infection During Winter Season -Expert Speaks

Our sedentary lifestyle takes a severe toll on kidneys that help to flush out all the toxins. Here are few expert backed ways to be avoid the risk of infection.

DOCTOR VERIFIED

Kidney Health: 8 Tips to Avoid Infection During Winter Season -Expert Speaks (Freepik)

Kidney Health in Winters: During winter, we might forget to take care of ourselves, and one thing we might not think about is keeping our urinary system healthy. When it gets cold, our bodies can be more at risk of infections. system in good shape. Speaking exclusively with India.com, Dr. Prakash Chandra Shetty, Urologist, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, elaborated on how one must be more mindful and what precautions to take to reduce the risk of any kidney urine infections in the winter season.

HOW TO LOWER THE RISK OF URINE INFECTION?

Stay Hydrated: In colder weather, the temptation to reduce water intake is common. However, maintaining proper hydration is crucial for flushing bacteria out of your urinary system. Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day, and consider warm herbal teas to stay cozy. Avoid Holding It In: When you feel the urge to urinate, respond promptly. Holding in urine allows bacteria to multiply in the bladder, increasing the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Make it a habit to listen to your body and head to the bathroom when needed. Choose Comfortable Underwear: Breathable cotton underwear is an excellent choice for maintaining a dry and healthy genital area. Moist environments create an ideal breeding ground for bacteria, so opting for breathable fabrics helps prevent infection. Maintain Personal Hygiene: Personal hygiene is a cornerstone of health, especially during the winter. Regular showers help keep your body clean, and proper wiping after using the toilet prevents the spread of bacteria. Paying attention to these simple habits can significantly reduce the risk of infections. Dress Warmly: The pelvic region is particularly vulnerable to the cold. Layering up and wearing warm clothing not only keeps you comfortable but also helps maintain a stable body temperature. This, in turn, supports your immune system in warding off potential infections. Track Your Vitamin D Levels: Winter often means less exposure to sunlight, leading to potential Vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D plays a crucial role in supporting your immune system. Consider incorporating Vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish, fortified dairy products, or a Vitamin D supplement, after consulting with your healthcare provider. Adequate Vitamin D levels contribute to overall well-being, including urinary health. Warm Clothing Layers: Layering up during colder days not only keeps you warm but also helps your body maintain a stable temperature. Sudden exposure to cold can stress your immune system, making you more susceptible to infections. By dressing warmly, you provide additional support to your body’s natural defenses. Boost Immunity with a Balanced Diet: A well-balanced diet is crucial for overall health and immunity. Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in your meals. These nutrient-rich foods provide the vitamins and minerals necessary to support your immune system in its fight against infections.

As winter comes, these tips can help keep your urinary health strong. Drink enough water, wear the warm clothes, stay clean, and choose your food wisely. This way, you can enjoy the season without risking your health.

