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Kidney Health Diet: Patanjali Ayurveda recommends this special green salad for patients - Heres the easy recipe

Kidney Health Diet: Patanjali Ayurveda recommends this special green salad for patients – Here’s the easy recipe

A simple green salad packed with fresh veggies and fruits may help support kidney health and improve digestion naturally.

In today’s fast-paced life, junk food, packaged meals, and a lack of physical activity have quietly begun to affect our health. One of the biggest concerns that doctors are noticing is the rising number of kidney-related problems. What we eat daily plays a huge role in this. When the kidneys are not working properly, the body starts to hold on to toxins. This can slowly impact overall health. That’s why experts often suggest making small but smart changes in diet, and one such simple addition is a fresh green salad.

Experts from Patanjali Yogpeeth recommend a special type of green salad that is easy to digest, light on the stomach, and full of nutrients. This salad may help the body stay clean from within and support better kidney function over time.

Why is green salad beneficial for kidney patients?

According to Ayurveda experts, this green salad is made using 100 per cent fresh vegetables and fruits like pomegranate. This makes it rich in fibre, which helps improve digestion. When digestion is smooth, the load on the kidneys becomes lighter. The body processes food better, and the kidneys don’t have to work extra hard to filter waste.

Another important benefit is hydration. This salad contains more than 80 percent water, which helps keep the body hydrated from inside. For kidney patients, staying hydrated is extremely important.

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Low calorie, high nutrition: Perfect balance! One of the best things about this green salad is that it is low in calories but high in nutrients. It helps in controlling weight and keeps you full for a longer time.

Because it reduces hunger, it also cuts down cravings for unhealthy snacks like chips and processed food. This small habit can make a big difference over time. The salad is also rich in natural vitamins and minerals, which are important for overall body function, especially when the kidneys are weak.

Vegetables like cucumber and bottle gourd have high water content and may help flush out toxins from the body. Regular intake can slowly support better kidney performance.

How to make this kidney-friendly green salad at home

The best part? You can easily prepare this salad at home with simple ingredients.

Ingredients:

Cucumber

Bottle gourd (raw or lightly boiled)

Tomato (in limited quantity)

Cabbage

Coriander leaves

Lemon juice

Black pepper (a pinch)

Lettuce

Fresh pomegranate seeds

Method:

Start by washing all the vegetables properly. Make sure they are fresh and clean.

Cut cucumber and bottle gourd into thin slices. Chop cabbage and lettuce into small pieces. Keep chopped tomatoes separately.

Now, take a large bowl and mix all the vegetables well. Add lemon juice on top and sprinkle a little black pepper for taste.

Finally, garnish the salad with fresh pomegranate seeds and serve immediately.

Important tip to remember

Do not add salt to this salad. Keeping it salt-free makes it more suitable for kidney patients. Simple, fresh, and easy to make, this green salad is not just food, it’s a small step towards better health.

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