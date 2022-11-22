Kidney Problem Treatment: Is Alkaline Water Good For Your Kidney? Expert Answers

Over the last few years, alkaline water is being promoted as an option to promote and preserve good health in people.

Kidney performs a number of functions in the body. The commonest function that we are aware of is the purification of blood and removal of toxins and excessive water in the body in form of urine. However, a lesser-known but equally important function is maintaining acid-base balance in the body. When kidney disease sets in there is an accumulation of acids in the body. This causes weakness, and muscle wasting and also leads to a faster worsening of kidney function.

Diet plays an important role in slowing the progression of kidney disease. One of the established treatments by which we can slow kidney disease and prolong the life of kidneys, is to use sodium bicarbonate supplements or what is commonly known as baking soda.

There are well conducted research trials that have conclusively shown that if you give patients with chronic kidney disease small amounts of sodium bicarbonate it improves kidney function and prolongs the life of the kidneys.

Also, there are several studies that have shown that if patients with chronic kidney disease take a vegetarian diet, the kidney function lasts much longer and the kidney function worsening is slowed down as compared to patients who were taking a non-vegetarian diet. The main reason is that the vegetarian diet is alkaline in nature whereas the non-vegetarian diet generates more acid production.

What is Alkaline Water?

Alkaline water refers to neutralising acid levels in the body, which normal water cannot do. Alkaline water is water that has been ionized, which means the pH level of water has been increased. The water has pH level of about 8 or 9 and pH level of normal tap water is 7, which is neutral. It is believed that alkaline water helps people with excess acidity as it neutralizes the acid in the body because of its alkaline nature.

Is Alkaline Water Benefical For Kidneys?

Over the last few years, alkaline water is being promoted as an option to promote and preserve good health in people. Alkaline water can be good for your kidneys because it raises urine pH, which lowers the acid load that your kidneys need to excrete in a way similar to sodium bicarbonate

However, till date, there are no good research studies on human beings on the use of alkaline water in patients with chronic kidney disease. There are a few animal studies, in dogs, where alkaline water was used in hemodialysis. It was shown in these animals had better acid-base preservation as compared to the control group where normal water was used.

There is a need to conduct scientific trials on the use of alkaline water in patients with chronic kidney disease so that we know exactly how much water needs to be given to correct the acidosis that is there in patients with chronic kidney disease. Also, these patients need to be monitored by experts as excessive alkaline ph can cause electrolyte disturbances. Hence at present, these are a lack of scientific data to recommend the routine use of alkaline water in patients with kidney disease, and further scientific research is needed.

(With inputs from Dr. Sanjeev Gulati President Elect Indian Society of Nephrology Principal Director of Nephrology and kidney transplant, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi)