Kidney Problems? Giloy to Ginger, Try 5 Natural Herbs That’ll Help to Prevent Chronic Kidney Diseases

Your kidneys take care of a lot of essential functions in your body. And yet most people ignore them until something goes wrong. You don’t have to wait for something to fail before you start taking better care of these key organs. These herbs for kidney support are safe and effective and can help your overall health as well.

Everyone’s body is different and needs different types of support, and this applies to your kidneys as well. Before you start taking herbs or anything else to support your kidneys, you need to understand their overall health as well as what you want to accomplish. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra writes in her Instagram post ”Spices and herbs have long been used to improve the taste, aroma, and appeal of food. Now there’s evidence that these kitchen staples not only please our palate, but they may help improve our health.”

5 Natural herbs you should add to your diet to improve your kidney health:

Giloy protects the kidneys against the toxicity in the kidneys due to aflatoxin. This is due to the presence of alkaloids in it. Giloy has antioxidant property and destroys free radicals generated during aflatoxicosis thus preventing kidney damage Turmeric leads to improved plasma proteins and decreased serum urea and creatinine levels in T2DM patients and could be useful in the improvement of kidney function. The anti-inflammatory effect of ginger helps in reducing swelling and pain in the kidneys caused by infections. The wonderful trio of rejuvenating herbs namely, Amalaki, Haritaki and Bibhitaki is nature’s miracle remedy, it fortifies the kidney tissues, improved plasma proteins, albumin, creatinine, and enhances overall renal functioning. While its diuretic properties help flush the kidneys and keep the urinary system flowing strong.

Incorporate these effective herbs in your daily diet for better kidney health!

