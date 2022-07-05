One of the most crucial organs needed for the body to function properly is the kidney. The kidneys filter blood to remove waste and pollutants from our bodies, such as extra fluids, and to maintain the proper amounts of electrolytes. However, “A kidney stone is a solid, crystalline mineral substance that develops within the urinary tract or kidneys. Additionally, your urine can lack chemicals that keep crystals from adhering to one another, which would be ideal for kidney stones to form. The most common type of kidney stone is the calcium oxalate kidney stone, which is caused by too much oxalate and too little liquid in the urine” Said by Dr.Preet Pal thakur. Kidney stones can also be treated by the home remedies here are the following once which can be helpful.Also Read - Why do Kidney Stones Increase During the Summers? Doctor Responds

7 Natural Remedies To Fight Kidney Stones At Home:

Lemon Juice: Of all the citrus fruits, lemons have the highest content of citrate, a substance that naturally prevents kidney stones from forming. Other fruit juices contain oxalate, one of the main ingredients in kidney stones, and contain less citrate, which is why drinking four ounces of reconstituted lemon juice in two litres of water every day can help slow the formation of stones. Other fruit juices are also frequently calcium-fortified and contain less citrate. Drinking Water: Water is essential for the health and function of every organ, including the liver and the brain. The kidneys need water to produce urine since they are the body’s filtering mechanism. The body can rid itself of undesired or superfluous substances by excreting them primarily as urine. So that the kidneys can effectively remove any extra waste materials, it’s imperative to consume enough water. During a kidney cleanse, this is very crucial. For men and women, respectively, the daily recommended fluid consumption is around 3.7 litres and 2.7 litres. Pomegranate Juice: Pomegranate is frequently used to cure ailments including ulcers and diarrhoea, and because it reduces calcium oxalate and is also rich in antioxidants, which help keep the kidneys healthy and may have a role in preventing kidney stones from developing. It also lowers your urine’s acidity level. Lower acidity levels reduce your risk for future kidney stones. Rajma: Kidney beans that have a close resemblance to that of a kidney, is known to remove kidney stones effectively and cleanse the kidneys. They also include important minerals that promote weight loss. Kidney beans, or Rajma are high in proteins and include a combination of soluble and insoluble fibre that is healthy for your digestive system. The vitamin B present in kidney beans helps to dissolve and flush out stones and assist in the overall functioning of the kidney. You can add kidney beans to your diet in the form of kidney beans broth or rajma rice. Dandelion Juice: Dandelions have vitamins (A, B, C, D) and minerals such as potassium, iron, and zinc. Dandelion juice helps in increasing the bile secretions and aids in getting rid of toxins from the body. Drinking 2-4 cups of dandelion tea is the best way to prevent stone formation. You can make fresh dandelion juice or buy it as a tea. If you make it fresh, you may also add orange peel, ginger, and apple to taste. Drink 3 to 4 cups throughout the day. Wheatgrass Juice: Wheatgrass has long been used to improve health because it is rich in numerous nutrients. Wheatgrass increases urine flow to help pass the stones. Additionally, it has essential nutrients that support kidney cleansing. if fresh wheatgrass juice is not readily accessible, you can take powdered wheatgrass supplements as directed. Green Tea: When green tea extracts are combined with calcium oxalate. The crystalline that results has a different shape and doesn’t crystallise into kidney stones. The tiny crystals are easily removed from urine. Drinking green tea regularly can be beneficial for the kidney health for a longer duration.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.