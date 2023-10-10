Home

Kidney Stones Diet: Avoid These 6 Foods For Better Calcium Absorption

Kidney stones are formations of mineral deposit inside the body that lead to excruciating pain. However, following certain dietary practices can help better absorb calcium and not let it form into stones.

Kidney stones are tiny particles that can cause a lot of pain and discomfort. The excruciating pain can really lead to a debilitating situation and it affects millions of people across the globe. What are kidney stones? These are small mineral deposits that are formed inside the kidneys. While there are several factors that contribute to kidney stone formation, diet plays a crucial role. By being mindful of your food choices, you can significantly reduce your risk of developing kidney stones.

KIDNEY STONES: 6 FOODS YOU SHOULD NOT EAT

High Oxalate Foods: Oxalet compounds usually bind calcium and urine and lead to formation of kidney stones. Spinach, rhubarb, beets, and nuts are some of the high-oxalate foods to limit in your diet. Sodium-rich foods: A diet rich in sodium can increase the amount of calcium in urine, which in turn can lead to stone formation. Avoiding processed foods, canned soups, and salty snacks is one way to lower sodium intake. Animal Protein: Diets rich in animal proteins, such as red meat, poultry, and fish, can lead to higher uric acid levels in the urine, which can increase the risk of kidney stones. Consider replacing some of your animal protein with plant-based protein sources like beans, lentils, and tofu. Sugar-Sweetened Beverages: Sugary drinks like soda and certain fruit juices also contribute to kidney stone formation. The high sugar content can lead to increased calcium excretion in the urine. Processed Foods: Processed foods often contain additives and preservatives that can increase your risk of kidney stones. These additives can alter your urine composition, making it more prone to stone formation. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible. Calcium Supplements: While calcium is essential for overall health, excessive calcium intake from supplements can increase the risk of kidney stones, especially if taken without food. If you need calcium supplements, consult with a healthcare professional to determine the appropriate dosage and timing.

In addition to avoiding these foods, it is important to stay hydrated as it dilutes urine and reduces the concentration of minerals that can form stones. Also, maintaining a healthy weight and adopting a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can contribute to kidney stone prevention.

