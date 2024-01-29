Home

Kidney Stones Symptoms: 5 Telltale Signs You Should be Aware of

How to know if you are developing stones inside your kidney? Here are 5 major symptoms that may indicate the severity of the condition.

Kidney stones are the most common health condition associated with the urinary system. They are also known as nephrolith or renal calculi. The stones are hard mineral fragments that can form in your kidneys. Often, they’re small enough to exit your body through your urine. But if they’re too large, you may need medical assistance to have them broken up or removed. Serious complications from kidney stones are rare when addressed early but can be severe if left untreated. In this article, we will share some of the major symptoms of kidney stones that one should be watchful of.

Be Aware! These 5 Warning Symptoms Could Signal Kidney Stones

Intense Pain in The Back Side: One of the major symptoms of kidney stones is stabbing pain in the back or side. This pain can be excruciating and may even radiate down to your abdomen and groin area, which increases inconvenience. Pain or Burning During Urination: Once the stone reaches between your ureter and bladder, you’ll start to feel pain when you urinate. The pain can feel burning, and your doctor might call this dysuria. Blood in The Urine: It is a common symptom in people with kidney stones. This symptom is also called hematuria. The blood can be red, pink, or brown. Nausea And Vomiting: It’s common for people with kidney stones to have nausea and vomiting. These symptoms happen because of shared nerve connections between the kidney and the GI tract. It can also be your body’s way of responding to intense pain. Fever And Chills: Fever is a sign of an infection in your kidney or another part of your urinary tract. Fevers that occur with an infection are usually high — 100.4˚F (38˚C) or more. Chills or shivering often occur along with the fever.

Tip: If you notice any of these symptoms persisting or worsening, seeking medical advice is crucial for proper diagnosis and treatment.

