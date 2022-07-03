Healthy kidneys are essential for removing wastes produced by the food you eat. They are in charge of eliminating ammonia, protein waste, and minerals such as sodium, potassium, and phosphorus. If you have kidney disease and require regular dialysis for blood purification, you should be extra cautious about what you eat. Consuming a low protein diet, limiting salt intake, reducing phosphorus-rich foods, and choosing potassium-low foods are some of the dietary changes recommended for people with kidney disease. here are 5 superfoods you should eat if you have kidney disease.Also Read - Is Air Frying Healthy? Know Top 5 Health Benefits of Air Fryers

5 Foods That Can Help Your Kidneys Repair Faster:

Onions: Onions are a healthy food for people who have high creatinine levels and poor kidney function. They contain a substance known as prostaglandin, which naturally reduces blood viscosity and aids in the reduction of high blood pressure, thereby slowing the progression of kidney disease.

Egg Whites: Egg whites are a high-quality, kidney-friendly source of protein. Furthermore, they are an excellent choice for dialysis patients who have higher protein requirements but must limit phosphorus.

Garlic: People with kidney problems should limit their sodium intake, which includes added salt. Garlic is a delicious salt substitute that adds flavor to meals while also providing nutritional benefits.

Carrots or Raw Carrots: Hypertension is a major risk factor for kidney disease and kidney failure. People with chronic kidney disease should consume foods that help in blood pressure regulation. Carrot is one such food that works wonders for lowering blood pressure. It not only treats high blood pressure but also helps control diabetes, which can lead to kidney disease.

Olive Oil: Olive oil is a healthy fat source that is also phosphorus-free, making it an excellent choice for people with kidney disease. So, instead of adding any other oil while cooking food, add olive oil. It is healthy, nutrious and beneficial for people suffering from kidney diseases.