Kiwi Health Benefits: Cancer Prevention to Better Sleep, 5 Solid Reasons to Have This Exotic Fruit in Winters

Kiwis have a sweet, tart taste that gives a freshness to the whole body. They are usually enjoyed in winter season, and you can add it into your daily diet to have its healthy benefits.

Kiwi Health Benefits: Cancer Prevention to Better Sleep, 5 Solid Reasons to Have This Exotic Fruit in Winters

Health Benefits of Kiwi: Kiwi is no ordinary fruit, both in terms of its appearance and nutritional content. Also known as kiwifruit, they are grown in popular areas of the world including New Zealand which is the top producer of this fruit. kiwis contain potassium, copper, vitamin K, folate, and vitamin E, a fat-soluble nutrient that has antioxidant effects and plays an important role in immune health. They are low in calories, protein and fat and are a good source of fiber. Kiwis have a sweet, tart taste that gives a freshness to the whole body. They are usually enjoyed in winter season, and you can add it into your daily diet to have its healthy benefits. Here are few reasons why you should have this exotic fruit in this season.

5 Reasons Why You Should Have Kiwi Fruit in Winters:

Good Source of Fiber: There exotic fruit is highly rich in fiber which helps in prevention of numerous diseases such as high cholesterol, reduces blood pressure, and manages blood sugar levels. It also promotes weight less and lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Aids in Digestion: Kiwi contain a component called enzyme which helps in the digestion of proteins in the body and is known to help patients suffering from chronic constipation. High Source of Vitamin C: If you just thought, oranges and lemons are only high sources of Vitamin C then you are completely wrong. It contains 154 percentage of Vitamin C, which is almost twice that of lemons and oranges. Thus, vitamin C helps in boosting immunity, acts as a powerful antioxidant and is beneficial for skin as well as hair. Ensures Good Quality of Sleep: Kiwis contain serotonin, which can boost your mood and sleep quality. By increasing serotonin levels in the brain, mood and sleep quality improve. Kiwis contain serotonin, which can boost your mood and sleep quality. Prevents Cancer: Kiwis are especially well-suited to preventing cancers of the stomach, intestines, and colon, as fibre and phytochemicals promote normal physiology of these organs.