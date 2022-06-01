Sudden death in people, often due to undiscovered heart defects or overlooked heart abnormalities, is no longer rare and is quite common today. The latest one is singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. The singer died of a heart attack after his performance in Kolkata. The singer was rushed to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness. Unfortunately, heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths are becoming increasingly common among fit and healthy people, who go to the gym, train for marathons, and have no history of heart ailments. These unexpected and unfortunate incidents make us wonder if appearing fit is the same as being healthy.Also Read - 5 Surprising Benefits of Giving Up Milk You Should Know

Dr Vivek Mahajan, Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan says, "there could be various reasons for healthy individuals to suffer a sudden cardiac event. The first and most common reason is genetic disorders that predispose an individual to arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythms) or structural heart defects. These events may be precipitated by various triggers like heavy exercise, loud noises, overexertion, and Anxiety. These individuals may share a history with someone who is a near or distant family member, who suffered the same fate. The person who suffered a cardiac episode may also have a history of similar episodes in the past, which were of milder intensity, like spells of blackout or dizziness during exercise – which often get ignored. That is why if a person has suffered a cardiac event at a young age, the entire family should be tested so that it is possible to identify such disorders and treat them appropriately."

Dr Mahajan further elaborates, "another group of individuals who are more prone to heart attacks are those who have vulnerable plaques and vascular inflammation. These vulnerable plaques are cholesterol-laden mild blockages in the heart arteries, and these blockages usually do not produce any symptoms. When a person lives a poor lifestyle, coupled with a lack of regular exercise, faulty diets, uncontrolled blood glucose, raised cholesterol levels, smoking and environmental pollution, it can lead to vascular inflammation and vulnerable plaques. In such a condition, minor blockages are prone to suddenly burst into the blood vessels and lead to clotting of the blood in the blood vessel – this causes a total choking of the artery leading to a heart attack! vigorous or extreme exercise physical and mental stress can also lead to the rupture of vulnerable plaque and sudden heart attacks. That is why a good lifestyle, a healthy diet, regular exercise, control of blood glucose/blood pressure and cholesterol is essential to maintain a person's heart health."

Further, substance abuse and overuse of recreational drugs and performance enhancers can also lead to sudden cardiac events, even in the most healthy and fit individuals.

While fitness and exercise are essential for healthy living, they mustn’t be done unsupervised, especially in gyms. Many fitness enthusiasts and gym-goers who indulge in unsupervised and unaccustomed exercise can also have sudden cardiac events. Consumption of Anabolic Steroids and hormones in protein supplements without prescription from an expert can lead to an increased risk of heart attacks and sudden cardiac arrests due to Arrhythmias. That is why it is advisable to have supervised gym training, and consumption of nutritional supplements should only be done after consultation with a specialist.

In conclusion, although heart attacks and cardiac failure may sometimes be unavoidable, timely CPR conducted on the person can save their life. That is why social awareness and training in CPR skills are essential in reducing the fatalities related to heart attacks.