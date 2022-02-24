Shoes were first invented as early as 7000 or 8000 BC to protect the human feet from extreme temperatures, cuts and injuries. But with time, shoes became more than a basic necessity. High heels were first invented in the 10th century in Persia and worn by men to aid horse riding. Gradually European women adopted it as a symbol of their status and aesthetic taste.Also Read - Diet Tips: 5 Reasons Why It's Highly Dangerous to Skip Meals - Never Ever do it!

Nowadays, shoes have become a part of our fashion statement and there is a wide range of shoes available for every different occasion. Many of us are so obsessed with getting the perfect looking shoes, we have put comfort in the backseat. Moreover, with the option of online shopping, we often end up buying shoes without trying them. It is not uncommon to find women complaining of pain, blisters, swelling and bruises in their favourite heels.

A study in more than 1600 participants has shown that about 63-72 per cent of people wear incorrect footwear, which is associated with foot pain and foot disorders. Another study suggests 9 out of 10 women wear shoes that are too small leading to calluses, blisters, bunions, corns, etc.

Wrong shoes for the feet and their complications

Some of the worst shoes for the feet include high heels, Stilettos, Ballet Flats, flip-flops and flimsy shoes without proper heel support, high platform shoes, shoes with pointy toes and small shoe sizes. “Wearing heels more than 2 inches and stilettos increase the risk of ankle sprain and hairline fractures. High-heeled shoes push the body weight toward the toes causing hammertoe (abnormal bends in the middle toe joints). Shoes with pointed tips increase the risk of bunion characterised by a painful lump at the base of the big toe causing it to bend unnaturally. Wearing very flat shoes without a proper sole can cause intense pain at the bottom of the foot and heels. Wearing ill-fitting shoes or of the wrong size can also cause nerve damage in the feet, ingrown toenails leading to pain and infection, increased risk of falls, decreased mobility and ultimately reduced quality of life. Wearing the wrong pair can worsen pain in the hips, knees, ankles or feet.

Choosing the right pair for your feet

The right pair of shoes should provide proper cushioning, support your feet while moving around, fit well, but not too tight and feel comfortable right from the first wear.

Here are a few helpful tips before going shoe shopping:

Always get your foot size measured by the showroom person before trying a pair

In case you can’t do without heels, try to go for heels that are less than 2 inches in height

Always consider the width of the shoes as well as the length. Make sure you can wiggle all your toes when trying to pair to allow enough room for your toenails.

Move around after wearing them to understand if they are comfortable

Sizes differ from brand to brand. It is always good to visit a store before buying a new pair instead of online shopping. The staff at the store can advise you on the type of shoes based on your need and feet size for the right fit and comfort.

Feel the inside of the shoes and the soles for comfort and appropriate grip

In case of pain in the hips, knees, ankle or feet or diabetes consult a physician to understand the right footwear for yourself

People with flat feet need special shoes which prevent overpronation

(Inputs by Dr Syed Imran, Consultant Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, Bengaluru)