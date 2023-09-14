Home

Kodo Millet Benefits: 6 Reasons Why You Should Add This Variety of Bajra in Your Diet

Millets were the main ingredient in the entire cuisine set for the grand G20 summit held in India this. Being a year of millets, here is variety of bajra and why it must find a space in your everyday meals.

Kodo Millet Benefits: 6 Reasons Why You Should Add This Variety of Bajra in Your Diet (Freepik)

The United Nationa declared year of 2023 as the ‘ year of millets.’ Millets have taken the front seat for the year in the healthy diet plan. Millets are loaded with nutrients and are considered one much better than rice, and wheat combined. They serve several health benefits that we probably might not be aware.

India hosted the G20 summit in September and even in this magnificent global summit, millets ruled the cuisine. There were several unique varieties of millets and kodo was one among them.

Wondering how exactly millets make up for a healthy diet plan?

6 BENEFITS OF KODO MILLETS

Lower Blod Sugar: Millet contain phenolics such as alpha glucosidase, pancreatic amylase by partly inhibiting the enzymatic hydrolysis of complicated carbohydrates that reduces postprandial hyperglycemia. May Prevent Cancer: Millets are rich in phenolic acids, tannins and phytes that behave as “anti-nutrients.” These anti-nutrients, however, decrease risk of colon and breast cancer. Millet contains phenolics that have been shown to be efficient in preventing cancer initiation Good for Heart Health: Obesity, smoking, unhealthy nutrition, and physical inactivity boost the risk of heart attack and stroke. Most nations in the globe are facing elevated and rising cardiovascular disease rates. Millets have higher amount of free radical scavenging activity which decreases the risk of cardiovascular diseases Good For Nervous System: Kodo millets contain a high amount of lecithin and are excellent for strengthening the nervous system. Antioxidant Rich: Kodo Millet is abundant in antioxidants, such as phenolic compounds and flavonoids. These antioxidants help combat free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and protecting cells from damage. Boost Digestion: Kodo Millet is naturally gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities. It is also relatively easy to digest compared to some other grains, making it gentle on the digestive system.

