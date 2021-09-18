The safe and healthy way to channel work stress and pressure is through physical exercise. It helps in not only shedding weight and losing some kilos but also helps in overcoming the stress. This is exactly what Kriti Sanon preaches too! Recently, Kriti practised the latest and energetic cardio kickboxing with her instructor Karan Sawhney and leaves the internet dazzled!Also Read - Arjun Kapoor's Body Transformation: Kickboxing Champion Drew Neal Helps 'Villain 2' Actor Get Into Shape With Diet And Training

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and fitness, Kriti's instructor Karan had uploaded a status with the former practising cardio kickboxing. The Mimi actor reshared that picture. In the video, Kriti wore a grey sports bralette top with grey camouflage trousers, white sneakers and a pair of boxing gloves. Her hair was tied up in a ponytail to prevent falling in front of her eyes while she was working out.

In the video, Kriti stood opposite Karan and practised kickboxing. With the pad held in front of her, Kriti was seen practising kickboxing. Kriti looked determined and resilient.

What are the Benefits of Kickboxing?

It is the best motivating fitness routine for any fitness freak. It is heart-pumping cardio and also helps in keeping the shape of the body or bringing the body back to the original shape. Kickboxing helps in reducing stress and releases endorphins. The latter helps in uplifting the mood to feel more confident and stronger. It helps in burning over 800 calories per hour, tones the body and is the best cross-training workout.

Kickboxing helps in increasing energy levels. This happens as you will be breathing hard and sweating out all the toxins. This also helps in building up the core muscles and bettering the posture, as that is a part of fitness goals too!